CTET City Intimation Slip 2026 LIVE News: When, where to check CBSE CTET exam city slip when out?
CTET City Intimation Slip 2026 LIVE News: CBSE CTET exam city slip will be available likely soon. Follow the blog for latest updates on city intimation slip, direct link and more.
CTET City Intimation Slip 2026 LIVE News: The Central Board of Secondary Education has not yet released the CTET City Intimation Slip 2026. Candidates who will appear for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test can download the exam city slip through the official website of CBSE CTET at ctet.nic.in....Read More
The CBSE CTET exam will be held on September 6, 2026. The CTET September 2026 examination will comprise two papers- Paper I and Paper II. Paper II will be held in the morning shift from 9.30 am to 12 noon, and Paper I will be held in the evening shift from 2.30 pm to 5 pm.
The candidates shall report at the Examination Centre at 7:30 AM for Paper – II (Morning) and at 12:30 PM for Paper– I (Evening) i.e. 120 minutes before the commencement of the examination. Candidate(s) who report(s) at the examination centre after 09:30 AM in PAPER-II (Morning) and after 02:30 PM in PAPER- I (Evening) shall not be allowed to appear in the examination.
The CTET shall apply to schools of the Central Government (KVS, NVS, Central Tibetan Schools, etc.) and schools under the administrative control of UT‟s of Chandigarh, Dadra & Nagar Haveli, Daman & Diu and Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep and NCT of Delhi.
Follow the blog for latest updates on exam city slip, direct link, how to check and more.
- {{^htLoading}}{{/htLoading}}
- 25 Aug 2026, 11:55:16 AM IST
CTET City Intimation Slip 2026 LIVE News: Paper I and Paper 2 exam timings
CTET City Intimation Slip 2026 LIVE News: Paper II will be held in the morning shift from 9.30 am to 12 noon, and Paper I will be held in the evening shift from 2.30 pm to 5 pm.
- 25 Aug 2026, 11:44:50 AM IST
CTET City Intimation Slip 2026 LIVE News: Exam comprises of 2 papers
CTET City Intimation Slip 2026 LIVE News: The CTET September 2026 examination will comprise two papers- Paper I and Paper II.
- {{^htLoading}}
- 25 Aug 2026, 11:27:57 AM IST
CTET City Intimation Slip 2026 LIVE News: Exam in September
CTET City Intimation Slip 2026 LIVE News: The CBSE CTET exam will be held on September 6, 2026.
- 25 Aug 2026, 10:58:49 AM IST
CTET City Intimation Slip 2026 LIVE News: Official website to check
CTET City Intimation Slip 2026 LIVE News: ctet.nic.in
- {{^htLoading}}
- 25 Aug 2026, 10:55:19 AM IST
CTET City Intimation Slip 2026 LIVE News: How to download exam city slip?
Visit the official website of CBSE CTET at ctet.nic.in.
Click on CTET City Intimation Slip 2026 link available on the home page.
A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
Click on submit and your exam city slip will be displayed.
Check the exam city slip and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
- 25 Aug 2026, 10:52:08 AM IST
CTET City Intimation Slip 2026 LIVE News: About CTET
CTET City Intimation Slip 2026 LIVE News: The CTET shall apply to schools of the Central Government (KVS, NVS, Central Tibetan Schools, etc.) and schools under the administrative control of UT‟s of Chandigarh, Dadra & Nagar Haveli, Daman & Diu and Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep and NCT of Delhi.
- {{^htLoading}}
- 25 Aug 2026, 10:44:40 AM IST
CTET City Intimation Slip 2026 LIVE News: Check reporting time
CTET City Intimation Slip 2026 LIVE News: The candidates shall report at the Examination Centre at 7:30 AM for Paper – II (Morning) and at 12:30 PM for Paper– I (Evening) i.e. 120 minutes before the commencement of the examination. Candidate(s) who report(s) at the examination centre after 09:30 AM in PAPER-II (Morning) and after 02:30 PM in PAPER- I (Evening) shall not be allowed to appear in the examination.
- 25 Aug 2026, 10:41:12 AM IST
CTET City Intimation Slip 2026 LIVE News: Exam shift details
CTET City Intimation Slip 2026 LIVE News: The CTET September 2026 examination will comprise two papers- Paper I and Paper II. Paper II will be held in the morning shift from 9.30 am to 12 noon, and Paper I will be held in the evening shift from 2.30 pm to 5 pm.
- {{^htLoading}}
- 25 Aug 2026, 10:38:28 AM IST
CTET City Intimation Slip 2026 LIVE News: When will exam be held?
CTET City Intimation Slip 2026 LIVE News: The CBSE CTET exam will be held on September 6, 2026.
- 25 Aug 2026, 10:35:57 AM IST
CTET City Intimation Slip 2026 LIVE News: Where to check exam city slip link?
CTET City Intimation Slip 2026 LIVE News: Candidates who will appear for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test can download the exam city slip through the official website of CBSE CTET at ctet.nic.in.
- {{^htLoading}}
- 25 Aug 2026, 10:31:24 AM IST
CTET City Intimation Slip 2026 LIVE News: Date and time
CTET City Intimation Slip 2026 LIVE News: The date and time of announcement of the release of exam city slip has not been shared yet.