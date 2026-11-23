New Delhi, The Central Information Commission has directed the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences to disclose the names and marks of candidates who cleared the June 2025 Foreign Medical Graduate Examination , while advising the examination body to publish such details every year to promote transparency.

CIC seeks annual disclosure of names, marks of foreign medical exam qualifiers more less

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In an order, Information Commissioner Jaya Varma Sinha directed the NBEMS to provide an applicant with the names and marks of successful candidates within three weeks.

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The commission also issued an advisory under Section 25 of the Right to Information Act, asking the examination body to publish the names and marks of candidates clearing the FMGE every year.

The applicant, Hemant Bajiya, had sought a list of candidates who qualified the June 2025 examination, along with their names and marks.

The NBEMS had refused the request, citing third-party personal information. It maintained that the results, along with marks, were already published against candidates' roll numbers and application IDs.

The CIC found the denial "not convincing and appears to be flawed" and directed the Central Public Information Officer to provide the requested details of successful candidates.

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{{^usCountry}} Explaining the need for regular publication, the commission said, "This is necessary to ensure transparency and fairness with respect to the licensing process of eligible medical practitioners who have earned their primary medical degree from a foreign institution and want to practice medicine in India." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Explaining the need for regular publication, the commission said, "This is necessary to ensure transparency and fairness with respect to the licensing process of eligible medical practitioners who have earned their primary medical degree from a foreign institution and want to practice medicine in India." {{/usCountry}}

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The commission further observed that publishing the details would reduce the need for applicants to file RTI applications to obtain the information.

The FMGE is a screening test for Indian citizens and overseas citizens of India who have obtained their primary medical qualifications from foreign institutions and wish to practise medicine in the country.

The disclosure direction in the case concerns candidates who successfully cleared the June 2025 examination, while the advisory seeks annual publication of such details.

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This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.