Live

By | Edited by

CLAT 2026 Answer Key Live: Provisional key releasing today at consortiumofnlus.ac.in, here's how to check

CLAT 2026 Answer Key Live: The Consortium of National Law Universities will release CLAT 2026 Answer Key on December 10, 2025. Candidates who have appeared for the Common Law Admission Test can download the answer key through the official website of CLAT at consortiumofnlus.ac.in. The provisional answer key for CLAT 2026 will be released on its official website on Wednesday, December 10, 2025 at 5 pm. Candidates who wish to raise objections regarding the questions or the provisional answer key(s) may do so through the designated portal created for this purpose. The objection submission portal will open at 5 pm on December 10 and close at 5 pm on December 12, 2025. The exam was held on December 7, 2025 at 156 centres in 25 states, 93 cities and 4 Union Territories. A total of 92,344 candidates applied for the examination and this year out of which 75,009 candidates registered for the UG program and 17,335 candidates applied for the PG program. Follow the blog for latest updates on provisional key, direct link and more. ...Read More

The exam was held on December 7, 2025 at 156 centres in 25 states, 93 cities and 4 Union Territories. A total of 92,344 candidates applied for the examination and this year out of which 75,009 candidates registered for the UG program and 17,335 candidates applied for the PG program. Follow the blog for latest updates on provisional key, direct link and more.