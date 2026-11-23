The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the CSIR UGC NET December 2026 exam schedule. Candidates who want to appear for the Joint CSIR UGC NET December 2026 exam can check the schedule on the official website of CSIR UGC NET at csirugcnet.nta.nic.in.

CSIR UGC NET December 2026 exam schedule released at csirugcnet.nta.nic.in, check exam date and timings here (Hindustan Times) more less

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The examination will be held on December 19, 22 and 27, 2026. The exam will be held in two shifts: first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm.

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The examination will be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode. The Test will consist of three parts. All the parts will consist of objective-type, multiple-choice questions. There will be no break between papers.

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{{^usCountry}} The test paper will consist of two sections, each containing objective-type, multiple-choice questions. Part I will have 50 questions of 100 marks, and Part II will have 100 questions of 200 marks. The exam duration is 3 hours. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The test paper will consist of two sections, each containing objective-type, multiple-choice questions. Part I will have 50 questions of 100 marks, and Part II will have 100 questions of 200 marks. The exam duration is 3 hours. {{/usCountry}}

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The Paper will be bilingual i.e. Hindi and English. Candidates are required to answer in the medium as per the option exercised in the Application Form.

Candidates are required to attempt a specified number of questions, with subject-specific negative marking applied to incorrect answers.

Check CSIR UGC NET December 2026 exam schedule

CSIR UGC NET December 2026 exam schedule: How to download

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To download the exam schedule, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of CSIR UGC NET at csirugcnet.nta.nic.in. Click on CSIR UGC NET December 2026 exam schedule link available on the home page. A new page will open where candidates can check the exam schedule. Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of CSIR UGC NET.