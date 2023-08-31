CTET Answer Key 2023 Live Updates: Answer key awaited at ctet.nic.in

CBSE CTET Answer Key 2023 Live Updates: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to announce results of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) by September-end and ahead of results, the provisional answer key will be issued.

CBSE CTET August answer key 2023 live updates(Shutterstock)

The CTET answer key will be shared for paper 1 and paper 2 on ctet.nic.in. After that, candidates can share their feedback by paying a fee for each question. CBSE may also share question papers and OMR responses along with the CTET August answer key.

In CTET August 29, an overall attendance of 80 per cent was recorded. Over 29 lakh candidates – 15,01,719 for paper 1 (for classes 1 to 5) and 14,02,184 for paper 2 (for classes 6 to 8) – had registered for the test.