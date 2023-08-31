CTET Answer Key 2023 Live Updates: Answer key awaited at ctet.nic.in
- CTET Answer Key 2023 Live Updates: Check latest updates on CBSE CTET answer key here.
CBSE CTET Answer Key 2023 Live Updates: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to announce results of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) by September-end and ahead of results, the provisional answer key will be issued.
The CTET answer key will be shared for paper 1 and paper 2 on ctet.nic.in. After that, candidates can share their feedback by paying a fee for each question. CBSE may also share question papers and OMR responses along with the CTET August answer key.
In CTET August 29, an overall attendance of 80 per cent was recorded. Over 29 lakh candidates – 15,01,719 for paper 1 (for classes 1 to 5) and 14,02,184 for paper 2 (for classes 6 to 8) – had registered for the test.
Follow all the updates here:
- Thu, 31 Aug 2023 10:26 AM
When is CTET answer key 2023 expected?
There is no confirmed date for the release of CTET answer key. However, with results tentatively scheduled for September-end, the provisional key is expected soon.
- Thu, 31 Aug 2023 10:22 AM
Where to check the CTET August answer key 2023?
The answer key of CTET 2023 August exam will be published on ctet.nic.in.