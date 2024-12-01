CTET December 2024 admit card soon, know when it was released last time

CTET 2024 Admit Card: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will release admit cards for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test or CTET December 2024 exam soon. The CTET admit card will be released on the official website, ctet.nic.in. CTET December 2024 admit card soon at ctet.nic.in (Representational image)(Unsplash)

Ahead of admit cards, the board will release city intimation slips, informing candidates where their exam centres will be located.

The last CTET exam was conducted on July 7 and exam city intimation slips were released on June 24.

Admit cards for the CTET July exam were released two days before the test, on July 5.

Therefore, candidates can expect the CET 2024 admit card for the July examination soon.

There will be two papers in the CTET July examination. The second paper will be held in the morning shift, from 9:30 am to 12 pm. Paper 1 will be held in the afternoon shift, from 2:30 pm to 5 pm.

Paper 1 is to determine the eligibility of candidates for classes 1 to 5 teacher posts The second paper is for teaching positions in classes 6 to 8.

CTET Admit Card 2024: How to download

Go to the official website, ctet.nic.in.

Open the CTET admit card download link given on the home page.

A login window will be displayed.

On the login window, provide the requested information.

Submit your details.

Check and download the admit card

Take a printout for the exam day.

Candidates should note that the exam city slip only informs them where their exam centres will be located.

On admit cards, they will learn about the exam centre address, reporting time, and other details.

On the day of the examination, they will be required to carry a copy of the admit card and any other documents mentioned.

For more details, candidates can check the official website of CBSE CTET.