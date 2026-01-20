CUET PG 2026 registration ends today, link to apply

National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the registration-cum-application window for the Common University Entrance Test-Postgraduate or CUET PG 2026 today, January 20. Those who have not yet applied for the exam can submit their forms on the official website, exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg/.

Also read: CUET PG 2026: NTA issues advisory for completion of application process, details here

As per the official notification, the application form correction window for CUET PG 2026 will open on January 23 and will close on January 25, 2026.

The examination will likely be held in March 2026. The dates of the exam have not been announced yet.

The medium of the Question Paper for CUET PG 2026 will be in English and Hindi (Bilingual) except for languages, MTech/Higher Sciences, and Acharya papers (excluding Hindu Studies, Buddhist Studies, and Indian Knowledge System). The exam will be 90 minutes long, and each question paper will comprise 75 questions.

Direct link to register for CUET PG 2026

CUET PG 2026: Steps to apply 1. Go to the official website of CUET PG at exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg/.

2. Click on the CUET PG 2026 registration link available on the home page.

3. Provide the requested information and complete the registration process.

4. Once registration is done, log in to the account.

5. Fill out the application form and pay the application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

In case any candidate faces difficulty in applying for CUET PG 2026, he/she may contact on 011 - 40759000/011 - 69227700 or e-mail at helpdesk-cuetpg@nta.ac.in. For more details, candidates can check the official website.