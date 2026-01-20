CUET PG 2026 registration ends today, link to apply
Those who have not yet applied for the exam can submit their forms on the official website, exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg/.
National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the registration-cum-application window for the Common University Entrance Test-Postgraduate or CUET PG 2026 today, January 20. Those who have not yet applied for the exam can submit their forms on the official website, exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg/.
Also read: CUET PG 2026: NTA issues advisory for completion of application process, details here
As per the official notification, the application form correction window for CUET PG 2026 will open on January 23 and will close on January 25, 2026.
The examination will likely be held in March 2026. The dates of the exam have not been announced yet.
The medium of the Question Paper for CUET PG 2026 will be in English and Hindi (Bilingual) except for languages, MTech/Higher Sciences, and Acharya papers (excluding Hindu Studies, Buddhist Studies, and Indian Knowledge System). The exam will be 90 minutes long, and each question paper will comprise 75 questions.
Direct link to register for CUET PG 2026
CUET PG 2026: Steps to apply
1. Go to the official website of CUET PG at exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg/.
2. Click on the CUET PG 2026 registration link available on the home page.
3. Provide the requested information and complete the registration process.
4. Once registration is done, log in to the account.
5. Fill out the application form and pay the application fee.
6. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.
In case any candidate faces difficulty in applying for CUET PG 2026, he/she may contact on 011 - 40759000/011 - 69227700 or e-mail at helpdesk-cuetpg@nta.ac.in. For more details, candidates can check the official website.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORHT Education Desk
For over a decade, the Hindustan Times Digital Streams – Education Desk has been a trusted source for accurate, in-depth, and timely news on education and careers. We bring the latest updates on board exams, competitive exams, results, employment news, study abroad, scholarships, and school and college admissions, helping students, job seekers, and educators make informed decisions.
Our Coverage Areas
1. Board Exams & Results: Comprehensive reporting on CBSE, CISCE, and state board exams (UP, Bihar, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and others), including schedules, admit cards, answer keys, results, and career opportunities.
2. Competitive Exams: Insights into major exams like UPSC, JEE, NEET, GATE, CAT, SAT, and state and central government services. Exam Results: Timely updates on UPSC, SSC, SBI, IBPS, NTA, IIMs, and other competitive exam results.
3. Employment News: Notifications on government and private sector jobs, vacancies, eligibility, application processes, and results.
4. Study Abroad: Information on top universities, courses, tuition fees, scholarships, visa regulations, and career prospects for international students. Features & Analysis: Opinion pieces, expert explainers, deep-dive reports, and interviews with key figures in education.
5. Breaking Education News: Real-time updates on major policy changes, institutional reforms, and trends shaping the education sector.
6. With a commitment to factual, unbiased journalism, HT Digital’s Education Desk has seen continuous growth in readership, offering credible and engaging content tailored for students, parents, and professionals.
Meet the Team
1. Nilesh Mathur – News Editor
A journalist with 24 years of experience, including 18+ years at Hindustan Times, Nilesh leads editorial planning, ensures factual accuracy, and enhances audience engagement through strategic content.
2. Papri Chanda – Deputy Chief Content Producer
With over a decade of experience in education journalism, Papri specializes in exam-related content, study abroad insights, and education trends. She also explores new opportunities in education that benefit students.
3. Bishal – Senior Content Producer
Active in the education and jobs sector since 2019, Bishal focuses on tracking developments, analyzing trends, and crafting informative content for students and job aspirants.
4. Gaurav Sarma – Deputy Chief Content Producer
A multimedia journalist with 9+ years of experience, Gaurav is skilled in research-based storytelling, feature writing, and reporting on competitive exams, online courses, and education trends.
At Hindustan Times Digital Streams – Education Desk, we strive to be the go-to platform for students and professionals navigating the dynamic world of education and careers.Read More