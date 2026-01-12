CUET PG 2026: NTA issues advisory for completion of application process, details here
CUET PG 2026 registration process will end this week. The advisory has been issued for application process.
The National Testing Agency, NTA has issued advisory for completion of CUET PG 2026 application process. Candidates who want to apply for Common University Entrance Test for postgraduate courses can find the direct link through the official website of CUET PG at exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg/.
The last date to apply for CUET PG 2026 is January 14, 2026.
As per the advisory, candidates who have not yet completed the process are once again advised to ensure that they:
1. Fill and submit the online application form paying the prescribed examination fee.
2. Download and retain the confirmation page for future reference.
It is reiterated that only candidates who have successfully paid the fee will be considered as having completed the application process. Candidates are also advised to check their particular carefully before fee payment as no change shall be permitted later.
Direct link to apply for CUET PG 2026
CUET PG 2026: How to apply
To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.
1. Visit the official website of CUET PG at exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg/.
2. Click on CUET PG 2026 registration link available on the home page.
3. A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves.
4. Once registration is done, login to the account.
5. Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.
6. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.
7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
The application fee is different for various category and candidates applying for two test papers or for additional test paper. The payment of fee should be done through online mode. For more related details candidates can check the official website of NTA CUET.
