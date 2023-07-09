CUET PG Answer Key 2023 Live: CUET PG provisional answer key latest updates

CUET PG Answer Key 2023 Live Updates: National Testing Agency, NTA will release CUET PG Answer Key 2023 in due course of time. Candidates who have appeared for Common University Entrance Test can download the answer key through the official site of NTA CUET at cuet.nta.nic.in.

As per past trends, the answer key expected to be released after a week of last date of the exam.

The CUET PG examination was conducted from June 5 to June 17 and again from June 22 to June 30, 2023 at various examination centres across the country. The examination was conducted for more than 8.33 lakh candidates in about 245 cities throughout India and abroad in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

The objection window will open along with release of answer key. Candidates can raise objections against the answer key through the official website. Follow the blog for latest updates on answer key, challenge window and other details.