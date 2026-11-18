Board of School Education, Haryana has announced HTET 2026 exam dates. The Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test will be held by the Board in December 2026. Candidates can check the exam dates notice on the official website of BSEH at bseh.org.in.

HTET 2026 exam dates announced, to be held in December – check notice here (Pexel)

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The HTET exam will be held on December 26 and 27, 2026. The Level III exam will be held on December 26 from 3 pm to 5.30 pm. Level II exam will be held on December 27 from 10 am to 12.30 pm and Level I from 3 pm to 5.30 pm.

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The board has also introduced a new rule this year under which candidates leaving more than 20 questions unanswered on the OMR sheet will face cancellation of candidature. Authorities have been directed to make proper arrangements at centres in view of the prevailing heatwave conditions.

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{{^usCountry}} The appearing candidates have been advised to reach examination centres at least 90 minutes before the exam for verification procedures. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The appearing candidates have been advised to reach examination centres at least 90 minutes before the exam for verification procedures. {{/usCountry}}

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Official Notice here

HTET 2026 exam: How to download notice

All those candidates who will appear for the exam can download the exam notice through the official website by following the steps given below.

Visit the official website of BSEH at bseh.org.in. Click on HTET 2026 exam notice link available on the home page. A new page will open where candidates will have to check the dates. Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

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For more related details candidates can check the official website of BSEH.