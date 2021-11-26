Home / Education / Competitive Exams / IBPS clerk prelims admit cards 2021 released, direct link for call letters
competitive exams

IBPS clerk prelims admit cards 2021 released, direct link for call letters

  • IBPS clerk prelims admit cards 2021: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection releases admit cards or hall tickets for the IBPS clerk preliminary examination 2021 (CRP Clerk XI).
IBPS clerk prelims admit cards 2021: The IBPS clerk prelims admit card will be available for download until December 19.(ibps.in)
IBPS clerk prelims admit cards 2021: The IBPS clerk prelims admit card will be available for download until December 19.(ibps.in)
Published on Nov 26, 2021 08:27 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com

IBPS clerk prelims admit cards 2021:  The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection on Friday, November 26 released the admit cards or hall tickets for the IBPS clerk preliminary examination 2021 (CRP Clerk XI). The admit card will be available for download until December 19.

Direct link to download IBPS clerk prelims admit cards 2021

Steps to download the IBPS CRP Clerk XI admit cards:

1) Go to IBPS’s official website

2) Click on link for download of CRP- CLERK -XI - preliminary admit cards

3) You will be directed to a login page

4) Enter registration no/roll no and password/DOB in dd-mm-yy format

5) Enter Captcha code and click on login to download the call letter

The institute has also released the information handout for the exam which can be downloaded by clicking here. https://www.ibps.in/wp-content/uploads/IBPS-CLERK-IH-2021-XI-Preliminary-EN.pdf

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ibps admit card. call letter + 1 more
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, November 26, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out