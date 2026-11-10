The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has released the IBPS RRB Prelims PO Admit Card 2026. Candidates who will appear for the preliminary examination for the Probationary Officer post can find the direct link through the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.

IBPS RRB Prelims PO Admit Card 2026 released at ibps.in, direct link to download here

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The admit card is available on the official website from November 9 to November 22, 2026. The preliminary exam will be held on November 22, 2026.

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Direct link to download IBPS RRB Prelims PO Admit Card 2026

IBPS RRB Prelims PO Admit Card 2026: How to download

All the candidates who want to download the hall ticket can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in. Click on IBPS RRB Prelims PO Admit Card 2026 link available on the home page. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details. Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed. Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

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{{^usCountry}} The examination will comprise objective-type multiple-choice questions. The question paper will comprise two sections: Reasoning and Quantitative Aptitude. A total of 80 questions will be asked for 80 marks. The time allotted in 45 minutes. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The examination will comprise objective-type multiple-choice questions. The question paper will comprise two sections: Reasoning and Quantitative Aptitude. A total of 80 questions will be asked for 80 marks. The time allotted in 45 minutes. {{/usCountry}}

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The time of the test is 45 minutes; however, candidates may have to be at the venue for approximately 110 minutes, including the time required for entry, logging in, authentication/stamping, going through the instructions, exiting the lab, etc.

This recruitment drive will fill 13745 vacancies in the organisation, out of which 8222 posts are for Office Assistant, 4256 posts are for Officer Scale I, 1047 vacancies are for Officer Scale II and 220 posts are for Officer Scale III.

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For more related details candidates can check the official website of IBPS.