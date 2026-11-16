Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi, will conduct JEE Advanced 2027. The IIT JEE exam dates have been announced, and it will be held on May 23, 2027. Candidates who want to appear for Joint Entrance Exam Advanced can check the official website of JEE Advanced at jeeadv.ac.in.

Check eligibility to appear

JEE Advanced 2027: IIT JEE exam date announced, check eligibility criteria here (Unsplash/For representation)

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To apply for the exam, candidates will have to fulfil the eligibility criteria given here.

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A1: Candidates should be among the top 2,50,000 successful candidates (including all categories) in B.E./B.Tech. paper of JEE (Main) 2027.

A2. Candidates should have been born on or after October 1, 2002. Five years age relaxation is given to SC, ST, and PwD candidates, i.e. these candidates should have been born on or after October 1, 1997.

A3. A candidate can attempt JEE (Advanced) a maximum of two times in two consecutive years.

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{{^usCountry}} A4. A candidate should have appeared for the Class XII (or equivalent) examination for the first time in either 2026 or 2027 with Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics as compulsory subjects. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A4. A candidate should have appeared for the Class XII (or equivalent) examination for the first time in either 2026 or 2027 with Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics as compulsory subjects. {{/usCountry}}

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A5. A candidate should NOT have been admitted to an IIT/IISc under any academic programme that is listed in JoSAA Business Rules of 2026, irrespective of whether or not the candidate continued in the programme OR accepted an IIT/IISc seat by reporting “online” / at a “reporting centre” in the past. Candidates whose admission to IITs/IISc was cancelled (for whatever reason) after joining any IIT/IISc are also NOT eligible to appear for JEE (Advanced) 2027.

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What’s new this year

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Candidates appearing for JEE (Advanced) 2027 will have the provision of using an on-screen basic (non-scientific) calculator with a 10-12 digit display.

How to Apply

All candidates who are eligible to appear for the exam can follow the steps given below to apply.

Visit the official website of JEE Advanced at jeeadv.ac.in. Click on JEE Advanced 2027 registration link available on the home page. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details. Click on submit and fill the application form. Make the payment of application fee. Click on submit and download the confirmation page. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of JEE Advanced.

Official Website here