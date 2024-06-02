JEE Advanced Answer Key 2024 Live: Provisional answer key of IIT JEE today at jeeadv.ac.in

Live

JEE Advanced 2024 Answer Key 2024: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras will share the provisional answer key of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced today, June 2, at 10 am. Candidates who have appeared in the IIT entrance test can download the JEE Advanced answer key from jeeadv.ac.in. The question papers and candidates' responses of the test have already been released. ...Read More

The entrance test for the top 2,50,000 JEE Main qualified candidates was held on May 26 in two shifts. The paper 1 exam took place from 9 am to 12 pm and the paper 2 exam was from 2:30 to 5:30 pm. JEE Advanced 2024 important dates Exam held on: May 26 Question papers released on: May 26 Candidates' responses released on: May 31 Answer key release date: June 2 Objection window: June 2 to 3 Final answer key and result: June 9 When released, the direct link to download the JEE Advanced answer key will be shared here. Check below the latest updates on JEE Advanced answer key link, cut-offs, how the result is prepared and more.