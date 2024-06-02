JEE Advanced Answer Key 2024 Live: Provisional answer key of IIT JEE today at jeeadv.ac.in
JEE Advanced 2024 Answer Key 2024: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras will share the provisional answer key of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced today, June 2, at 10 am. Candidates who have appeared in the IIT entrance test can download the JEE Advanced answer key from jeeadv.ac.in. The question papers and candidates' responses of the test have already been released. ...Read More
The entrance test for the top 2,50,000 JEE Main qualified candidates was held on May 26 in two shifts. The paper 1 exam took place from 9 am to 12 pm and the paper 2 exam was from 2:30 to 5:30 pm.
JEE Advanced 2024 important dates
Exam held on: May 26
Question papers released on: May 26
Candidates' responses released on: May 31
Answer key release date: June 2
Objection window: June 2 to 3
Final answer key and result: June 9
When released, the direct link to download the JEE Advanced answer key will be shared here. Check below the latest updates on JEE Advanced answer key link, cut-offs, how the result is prepared and more.
JEE Advanced 2024 Answer Key Live: How many candidates were eligible for the exam?
JEE Advanced 2024 Answer Key Live: The top 2.5 lakh* candidates who cleared the JEE Main examination conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) were eligible for JEE Advanced-
Open: 96,187
Open-PwD: 5,063
General-EWS: 23,750
General-EWS-PwD: 1,250
OBC-NCL: 6,4125
OBC-NCL-PwD: 3,375
SC: 35,625
SC-PwD: 1,875
ST: 17,812
ST-PwD: 938 candidates.
(* The total number may be slightly greater than 2,50,000 in the presence of tied ranks)
JEE Advanced Answer Key 2024 Live: How to download it?
JEE Advanced 2024 Answer Key Live: Follow the below-mentioned steps to download the JEE Advanced answer key-
- Go to jeeadv.ac.in.
- Open the provisional answer key download link.
- On the login window, provide your details and submit it. The answer key will be displayed on the next page.
JEE Advanced 2024 Answer Key Live: Where to check the provisional answer key of IIT-JEE?
JEE Advanced 2024 Answer Key Live: The provisional answer key of the JEE Advanced exam will be shared with candidates on jeeadv.ac.in.
JEE Advanced Answer Key 2024 date and time
JEE Advanced Answer Key 2024: The provisional answer key of the IIT-JEE entrance test will be published today, June 2. Candidates can download it from the exam website, jeeadv.ac.in, from 10 am.