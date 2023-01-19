Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
JEE Main 2023 Live Updates: Admit card soon, NTA makes changes to exam dates

Updated on Jan 19, 2023 01:13 PM IST
  • JEE Main Admit Card 2023 Live Updates: NTA JEE Mains admit card soon. Exam city slip out on jeemain.nta.nic.in. Live updates below: 
JEE Main 2023 Live Updates: City slip out, admit card soon on jeemain.nta.nic.in(Keshav Singh/HT File)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

JEE Main 2023 Live Updates: National Testing Agency (NTA) will issue admit cards for JEE Main 2023 session 1 soon. The entrance test will begin on January 24 and before that, admit cards will be issued on jeemain.nta.nic.in. On January 18, NTA published exam city information slip for the test. 

Exam city information slip is different from admit card. It only informs candidates about the city where their JEE exam centre will be located. The admit card will contain details about the exam centre and date and time for the test. 

Once released, candidates can download JEE Main admit card using application number and date of birth. The direct link will be provided here. Follow latest updates below: 

  • Thu, 19 Jan 2023 01:13 PM

    JEE Main 2023 admit card: Photo and signature

    While taking printout of JEE Main 2023 admit card, ensure that your photo and signature are clear. Taking printout in colour and on A4 paper is recommended. Print all the pages, including instructions. 

  • Thu, 19 Jan 2023 11:42 AM

    JEE Main 2023 admit card: Dress code for exam day

    JEE Main admit card will contain important instructions for candidates, including the dress code. They need dress for the exam day accordingly and report as per the mentioned time to undergo mandatory frisking. 

  • Thu, 19 Jan 2023 11:09 AM

     NTA makes changes to JEE Main dates

    NTA has announced a few changes to the JEE Main exam dates published earlier. Read details here.

  • Thu, 19 Jan 2023 10:11 AM

    JEE Main 2023 exam dates

    Session 1: January 24-February 1. 

    Session 2: April 6-12

  • Thu, 19 Jan 2023 09:14 AM

    JEE Main 2023 admit card 

    On JEE Main 2023 admit card, the following details will be mentioned

    1. Candidate's name and personal details. 
    2. Exam centre and city details.
    3. Roll number.
    4. Exam day guidelines. 
    5. Other information. 
  • Thu, 19 Jan 2023 08:35 AM

    JEE Main 2023 exam city information slip out

    NTA has issued exam city information slip for JEE Main 2023 candidates. Download it from jeemain.nta.nic.in. 

  • Thu, 19 Jan 2023 08:06 AM

    When will JEE Main 2023 session 1 admit card be released? 

    There is no official confirmation on the date. The entrance test will begin on January 24 and admit cards will be issued before that. 

  • Thu, 19 Jan 2023 08:02 AM

    JEE Main 2023 admit card soon

    National Testing Agency (NTA) will issue JEE Main 2023 session 1 admit cards soon on jeemain.nta.nic.in. 

