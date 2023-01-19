JEE Main 2023 Live Updates: Admit card soon, NTA makes changes to exam dates

JEE Main 2023 Live Updates: National Testing Agency (NTA) will issue admit cards for JEE Main 2023 session 1 soon. The entrance test will begin on January 24 and before that, admit cards will be issued on jeemain.nta.nic.in. On January 18, NTA published exam city information slip for the test.

Exam city information slip is different from admit card. It only informs candidates about the city where their JEE exam centre will be located. The admit card will contain details about the exam centre and date and time for the test.

Once released, candidates can download JEE Main admit card using application number and date of birth. The direct link will be provided here. Follow latest updates below: