The National Testing Agency (NTA has issued advisories and instructions for the JEE Main Exam 2027 Session 1 registration process. Candidates who still have not applied for the Joint Entrance Examination can check the advisories through the official website of NTA at nta.ac.in.

JEE Main Exam 2027 Session 1: Advisory issues

JEE Main Exam 2027 Session 1: Account in Meri Pehchaan portal, re-KYC and other advisories issued for registration process (AI-generated image)

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The JEE Main registration process is ongoing and candidates are directed to follow the advisories issued by the Agency. The instructions are given here.

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Candidates are advised to log in using their own DigiLocker/ JanParichay/e-Pramaan (MeriPehchaan) credentials to avoid discrepancies in identity verification and biometric data at subsequent stages of the application process. Candidates are advised to do Re-KYC through DigiLocker before filling out the JEE (Main) 2027 online application form to ensure that their latest details are fetched. Candidates can click here for the process. Candidate’s name and date of birth in the application form must be the same as mentioned in Class 10th Certificate/ Mark sheet.

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{{^usCountry}} JEE Main 2027 registration process will end on November 22, 2026. The submission of the online application form with a late fee will begin on November 23 and will end on November 26, 2026. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} JEE Main 2027 registration process will end on November 22, 2026. The submission of the online application form with a late fee will begin on November 23 and will end on November 26, 2026. {{/usCountry}}

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The correction window will open on November 27 and will end on November 29, 2026. The city intimation slip will be out on December 30, 2026. The JEE Main admit card will be available for download from January 13, 2027.

The Session 1 Joint Entrance Examination will be held on January 22 to 24 and January 28 to 30, 2026. The examination will be held across the country at various exam centres. The examination will be held in two shifts.

The JEE Main exam will be held in 13 languages: English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu.

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A candidate can apply for Session-1 (January 2027) examination and pay the exam fee accordingly. The candidates will be given an opportunity to apply for Session-2 (April 2027) separately (using the same application number) along with the fee payment, for which a separate notification will be issued.

JEE Main Exam 2027 Session 1: How to apply

To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Click on JEE Main Exam 2027 Session 1 registration link available on the home page. A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves. Once registration is done, fill the application form. Make the payment of application fee. Click on submit and download the confirmation page. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

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For more related details candidates can check the official website of NTA JEE.

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