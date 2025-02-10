JEE Mains 2025 final answer key released at jeemain.nta.nic.in, download via direct link

The National Testing Agency, NTA, has released the JEE Mains 2025 final answer key on Monday, February 10, 2025. Candidates who appeared for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main session 1 can check and download the final answer key from the official website NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in. JEE Mains 2025 final answer key live updates JEE Mains 2025 final answer key has been released at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates can download via the direct link here.

Notably, the NTA had released the provisional key on February 4 and opened the window for candidates who wished to challenge the initial key. Along with the provisional answer key, the agency also shared candidates' recorded responses and questions. To submit an objection, a candidate had to pay a non-refundable fee of ₹200 per question. The window to raise objections closed on February 6, 2025.

As informed by the NTA earlier, the subject experts reviewed candidates' challenges, and accordingly prepared the final answer key.

JEE Main session 1 paper 1 (BE/BTech) exam was conducted on January 22, 23, 24, 28 and 29. The paper 1 test was held in two shifts – from 9 am to 12 pm and from 3 pm to 6 pm.

Whereas Paper 2 of JEE Main (BArch/BPlanning was held in the second shift of the last day, January 30 (from 3 pm to 6:30 pm).

JEE Main 2025 final answer key: Here's how to download

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to check and download the JEE Main session 1 2025 final answer key:

Visit the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in. On the home page, click on JEE Main session 1 final answer key link. The JEE Main 2025 final answer key will be displayed on the screen. Download the final answer key and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more related information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.