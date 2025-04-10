JNVST Class 6 Answer Key 2025 out at navodaya.gov.in, check provisional key, cut offs here

Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti, NVS has released JNVST Class 6 Answer Key 2025. The provisional key has been released for the Class 6 Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test. JNVST Class 6 Answer Key 2025 out, check provisional key, cut offs here

Students and their guardians can download the JNVST class 6th answer key and cutoff marks through the official website of NVS at navodaya.gov.in

The cut-off marks and answer key for class 6th JNVST(Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test) 2025 were released by Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti on Wednesday, April 9, 2025. The exam was conducted on January 18, 2025.

The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti released answer key and cutoff marks, 2025 for different sets A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J, K, L along with the JNVST 2025 answer key and cutoff marks for Punjabi sets A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J, K, L.

Students can check their answers by matching them with the released answer key. The JNVST cutoff marks pdf includes details like state code, state name and district name, Block number, gender, quota to which a candidate belongs, and cutoff marks.

The Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection test was designed, developed, and conducted initially by NCERT and now by CBSE. It is held annually across India and at the block and district levels.

JNVST Class 6 Answer Key and cutoff 2025: Steps to download

Visit the official website at navodaya.gov.in.

On the Home page you will find a box containing links for class 6th answer key and cutoff.

Click on the links to download.

The JNVST answer key and cutoff marks will appear on the screen.

Take a printout for future reference.

For more details please refer to the official website at navodaya.gov.in.