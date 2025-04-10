The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board(GSHSEB) has released the final answer key for GUJCET 2025 after revising objections received via email submissions by April 5, 2025. Candidates can download the final answer key through the official website of GSEB at gseb.org. GUJCET Final Answer Key 2025 released at gseb.org, download link here

GUJCET answer key 2025: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board(GSHSEB) published provisional answer keys for question Paper Sets (T.Q.P. No. 1 to 20) on April 2, 2025 at their official website. The provisional answer key featured subject codes for Mathematics(050), physics(054), chemistry(052) and biology(056) and was prepared by experts proficient in English, Hindi, Gujarati. Candidates were allowed to submit objections regarding the provisional answer key via email until Saturday, April 5, 2025 at 6:00 PM. A processing fee of ₹500 per question was applicable, which will be refunded if the objection is correct.

The Final Answer Key has now been released based on all submissions. It includes revisions (if any) to the provisional key. It has been verified by subject and medium experts for the Physics subject across all mediums (Gujarati, Hindi, and English) and for all question paper sets (T.Q.P. No. 1 to 20).

No changes to the provisional answer keys for Mathematics, Chemistry, and Biology were made. Therefore, the provisional answer key for these subjects shall be considered the final answer key, said the released GSHSEB April 10, 2025 notice.

GUJCET 2025 Final Answer Key: How to download?

Candidates can follow the steps below to download the final answer key.

1. Visit the official website of GSEB at gseb.org.

2. Click on the board website link and a new page will open.

3. Now click on GUJCET March 2025 final answer key link available on the home page.

4. Answer key pdf will be downloaded, check the final answer key.

5. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The GUJCET examination was held on March 23, 2025, but the result are yet to come. For more related details, candidates can check the official website of GSEB.