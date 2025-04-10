JEE Main 2025 session 2 over, answer key next at jeemain.nta.nic.in

JEE Main 2025: National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2025 session 2 from April 2 to 9 and will release the provisional answer key next. JEE Main 2025 session 2 answer key will be released at jeemain.nta.nic.in (HT file)

The JEE Main 2025 session 2 answer key will be released on the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in. Here is the direct link to the official website.

Along with the provisional answer key, the agency will also share the questions asked in the examination and candidates' recorded responses.

Candidates who appeared for the test can use these details to calculate how many marks they will score. If they do not agree with any answer mentioned in the provisional key, they will be allowed to raise objections against it on the payment of a fee per question. The detailed process will be mentioned in the answer key notification.

After the objection window is closed, subject experts will review candidates' feedback. If an objection is found valid, the final answer key will be revised accordingly.

NTA will prepare and announce the JEE Main session 2 result using the final answer key.

How to download JEE Main 2025 session 2 answer key when released?

These are the steps to check and download the JEE Main session 2 answer key when released-

Open the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in. Click on the session 2 answer key download link given on the home page. Enter your login details. Check the answer key, questions and your responses.

JEE Main is held for admission to undergraduate-level Engineering, Architecture and Planning courses offered by participating government-funded and private institutions across the country.

It also serves as the screening test for JEE Advanced, which is the admission test for Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).

For more information, candidates can visit the official websites of the National Testing Agency (NTA).