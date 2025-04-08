JEE Main Exam 2025 Day 5: Chemistry, Physics easy, Mathematics tough- complete analysis here

National Testing Agency, NTA has concluded JEE Main Exam 2025 Day 5 on April 8, 2025. The examination was held in a single shift for Paper 1 (B.E/B.Tech) from 3 pm to 6 pm. JEE Main Exam 2025 Day 5: Chemistry, Physics easy, Mathematics tough(Mourya/ Hindustan Times)

The examination comprised of three sections- Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics. The exam offered a well-rounded challenge, registering an overall moderate difficulty level. The exam was thoughtfully curated, striking a commendable balance among all three subjects. Chemistry emerged as the most easy, Physics presented a blend of easy and moderately complex questions, while Mathematics proved to be the most demanding — primarily due to its time-consuming and calculation-intensive nature.

Ajay Sharma, National Academic Director, Engineering Aakash Educational Services Limited, has shared a complete section-wise analysis here.

Physics

Physics leaned on the easier end of the spectrum but wasn't without its share of medium-difficulty problems. The paper heavily emphasized numerical and formula-centric questions, demanding sharp accuracy and quick conceptual recall. Key topics included Mechanics, Units & Measurements, Electrostatics, and Optics. Notably, Electromagnetic Induction (EMI) was absent, and chapters like Oscillations, Waves, Magnetism, and Thermodynamics appeared only sparingly. While some problems required a bit more time for computation, they weren’t overly tricky.

Chemistry

Chemistry stood out as the most student-friendly section. A significant portion of the paper was composed of direct, statement-based questions, making it quick and less stressful to navigate. Organic Chemistry dominated the section, followed by Inorganic Chemistry. Physical Chemistry was the least represented, with just a handful of questions touching on topics like Chemical Kinetics and Solutions. Much of the theoretical content was straight from the NCERT, and even numerical questions leaned more toward conceptual understanding than complex calculations.

Mathematics

Mathematics was undeniably the most taxing segment, both mentally and in terms of time. While the questions were well-distributed across the syllabus, areas such as 3D Geometry, Vectors, and Conic Sections received greater emphasis. On the flip side, topics like Matrices and Calculus had comparatively less representation. The majority of the problems were loaded with calculations, putting students' time management skills to the test. For many aspirants, this section felt like a marathon of endurance.