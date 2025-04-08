Rajasthan PTET 2025: Registration date extended for BEd course, apply till April 17 at ptetvmoukota2025.in

The Rajasthan Pre-Teacher Education Test (PTET) 2025 deadline has been extended to April 17, 2025, from April 7, 2025. Eligible candidates can now complete the Rajasthan PTET 2025 application form by April 17 through the official website at ptetvmoukota2025.in. Rajasthan PTET 2025: Registration date extended, apply till April 17

The decision to extend the registration date was made following the students' request to extend the deadline due to different ongoing exams.

Eligibility Criteria

General category candidates should have secured at least 50% marks in their undergraduate or postgraduate degree from a recognised University.

To be eligible for the course, candidates from SC/ST/OBC/MBS/Divyang/widows and divorced women (permanent residents of Rajasthan) should have secured at least 45% marks.

How to apply?

The application for Rajasthan PTET 2025 can be made online by following simple steps:

Visit the official PTET 2025 website at ptetvmoukota2025.in

Click on the link for the "B.Ed 02 years course" on the homepage.

Fill out the application form with personal and academic details, select the course, and enter payment information.

Upload the necessary documents in the required format.

500 using available online payment options. Submit the application form and take a printout for future reference.

The application fee of ₹500 is mandatory for all categories and can be paid using online payment options.

Important Details about exam and admit card

Rajasthan PTET 2025 will be offline using pen and paper on June 15, 2025. The paper will consist of 200 MCQs worth 3 marks each, totalling 600 marks, covering Mental ability, Teaching aptitude, general awareness, and language proficiency (Hindi/English). The admit cards are expected to be out seven to ten days before exam day.

Rajasthan PTET 2025 is conducted by The Vardhaman Mahaveer Open University (VMOU) Kota, for 2 years BEd admissions across different colleges in the state. Candidates are advised to check the official website of The Vardhaman Mahaveer Open University (VMOU) Kota for further updates.