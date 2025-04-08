SAT 2025: College Board announces registration deadlines for tests scheduled on May & June, check dates here

The College Board has announced registration deadlines for SAT May and June 2025 examinations. Candidates interested in applying for the Scholastic Aptitude Test must register themselves on the official website of College Board at satsuite.collegeboard.org. SAT 2025 registration deadlines for May & June 2025 exams are out. Check dates here. (Representative image/HT file photo)

As per the schedule, the registration deadline for the May 3 exam is April 18, 2025. Likewise, the registration deadline for the June 7 exam is May 22, 2025.

College board stated that aspiring students wishing to make any changes, cancel their registration, or apply for late registration must adhere to the respective deadlines.

The key dates for the May & June 2025 SAT exam are as follows:

ACTIVITY DATE SAT TEST (MAY) MAY 3, 2025 REGISTRATION DEADLINE APRIL 18, 2025 DEADLINE FOR CHANGES, REGULAR CANCELLATION & LATE REGISTRATION APRIL 22, 2025 SAT TEST (JUNE) JUNE 7, 2025 REGISTRATION DEADLINE MAY 22, 2025 DEADLINE FOR CHANGES, REGULAR CANCELLATION & LATE REGISTRATION MAY 27, 2025 View All Prev Next

Notably, students who wish to take the SAT on May 3, 2025, late registration and changes (including cancellations) are available until April 22, 2025, though additional fees may apply.

For those planning to take the SAT on June 7, 2025, late registration, changes, and regular cancellations are allowed until May 27, 2025, subject to applicable fees.

Meanwhile, students can also apply for Fall 2025 SAT. The dates are as follows:

August 23, 2025 September 13, 2025 October 4, 2025 November 8, 2025 December 6, 2025

Students can also access six full-length mock exams available on the Bluebook Testing App for students who wish to simulate the test-taking experience.

Students without access to a personal device can request one through the College Board’s Device Lending Initiative, ensuring an equitable testing experience. This initiative is designed to bridge the digital divide and offer a more equitable testing experience, a press statement informed.

Meenakshi Kachroo Chatta, Senior Director & Regional Head at the College Board, said that by expanding test centers, offering fee waivers, and providing comprehensive preparation resources, Collebe Board ensures that students—regardless of their background—can maximize their potential through the SAT.

“With seven test administrations each year and over 100 test centers across India, we are offering greater convenience and flexibility than ever before,” Meenakshi added.

For more related details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of College Board.