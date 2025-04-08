OSSC LTR Prelims Result 2024: TGT Arts results declared at ossc.gov.in, direct link to check here

Odisha Staff Selection Commission declared OSSC LTR Prelims Result 2024 on April 8, 2025. The preliminary examination result has been declared for TGT Arts posts. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the results through the official website of OSSC at ossc.gov.in. OSSC LTR Prelims Result 2024: TGT Arts results declared, direct link here

The preliminary examination for TGT Arts, TGT Odia, TGT Science (PCM), and TGT Science (CBZ) was conducted on March 23, 2025, through OMR mode in one session. The examination comprised 100 questions, totalling 100. The exam lasted 2 hours. There shall be negative marking @0.25 marks for each wrong answer.

OSSC LTR Prelims Result 2024: How to check

To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of OSSC at ossc.gov.in.

2. Click on OSSC LTR Prelims Result 2024 link available on the home page.

3. A new PDF file will be downloaded.

4. Click on the PDF file and check the roll numbers.

5. Download the file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates who have qualified the preliminary examination are eligible to appear for the main examination, which will likely be held in the second fortnight of June/ July 2025.

This recruitment drive will fill up 6025 Teacher posts. The registration process commenced on October 30 and concluded on November 29, 2024. For more related details candidates can check the official website of OSSC.

Direct link to check results