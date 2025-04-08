PM Internship Scheme: Registration date extended till April 15, apply at pminternship.mca.gov.in

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has extended the deadline for the Prime Minister Internship Scheme (PMIS) for round 2 of its pilot phase, giving students and applicants more time to apply. Previously, the deadline was March 31, 2025, which is now extended to April 15, 2025. PM Internship Scheme: Registration date extended till April 15

The shortlisting & selection for specific opportunities started on April 1 2025.

About The PMIS scheme

The Scheme was launched by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs and announced in the Union Budget 2024. It aims to provide 1 crore internship opportunities to young people for the next five years.

Applicants will receive a monthly stipend of ₹4,500 from the government and an additional ₹500 from companies as part of their CSR initiatives.

Upon enrollment, a one-time grant of ₹6,000 will be provided, along with insurance coverage under the PM Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana and PM Suraksha Bima Yojana.

Who is eligible to apply for the PM Internship Scheme?

Age: 21- 24 years.

21- 24 years. Education: At least Class 10th required.

At least Class 10th required. Graduates from premier institutions ( IITs & IIMS) and professional qualifications (CA) are excluded.

IITs & IIMS) and professional qualifications (CA) are excluded. Employment Status: should not have full-time employment.

should not have full-time employment. Income Restriction: Family income must not exceed ₹ 8 lakh annually; families with government employees are ineligible.

What are the benefits of the Prime Minister Internship Scheme?

Benefits of the Scheme:

12 months of real-life experience in India's top companies.

Monthly assistance of ₹ 4500 by Government of India and ₹ 500 by Industry

4500 by Government of India and 500 by Industry One-time Grant of ₹ 6000 for incidentals

6000 for incidentals The government of India provides insurance coverage for every Intern under PM Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana and PM Suraksha Bima Yojna.

How to apply under PMIS?

Applicants must visit the official website, pminternship.mca.gov.in.

Go to the home page, and scroll down to see the Registration option.

Fill in the registration details and required documents

Submit the application and download the confirmation page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

There is no application fee. Based on the candidate's application a Resume will be generated. Each candidate can apply for a maximum of five opportunities. For more related details candidates can check the official website of PM Internship Scheme.