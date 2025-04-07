Arunachal Cabinet approves introduction of common exam scheme for recruitment of engineers

The Arunachal Pradesh Cabinet on Monday approved the introduction of a common examination scheme for direct recruitment to the posts of assistant and junior engineers. Arunachal Cabinet has approved introduction of common exam scheme for direct recruitment of engineers. (HT file image)

According to a statement from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC), in consultation with the respective departments, will finalise the syllabus for the common exam.

The Cabinet noted that this move would expedite the recruitment process.

Chaired by Chief Minister Pema Khandu, the Cabinet also approved a 'one-time relaxation' of the upper age limit for direct recruitment.

This will enable candidates to apply for posts where previous vacancy notifications (issued before 2024) have been or will be cancelled by the APPSC, subject to specified conditions.

Additionally, the Cabinet gave the go ahead to notify the Arunachal Pradesh Police Service (4th Amendment) Rules, 2025, which amends the APPS Rules of 1989, the statement added.

The amendment aims to streamline cadre management, promotions and rank structure within the state police.

In another key decision, the Cabinet approved the creation of 280 new posts across various categories in the public health engineering and water supply department, which would address the aspirations of long-serving staff, opens doors for new recruitments and is expected to enhance departmental efficiency.

The finance, planning and investment department also made a presentation on the memorandum to be submitted to the 16th Finance Commission.

After deliberation, the Cabinet approved the proposal.