MDI Gurgaon launches Management Development Programme Calendar for 2025-26 session to empower business leaders
The MDP calendar features a diverse portfolio of executive education programmes aimed at equipping professionals across industries with strategic insights.
The Management Development Institute (MDI), Gurgaon, has announced its Annual Management Development Programme (MDP) Calendar for 2025-26 session.
As per MDI Gurgaon, the calendar features a diverse portfolio of executive education programmes designed to equip professionals across industries with strategic insights, leadership skills, and practical expertise to navigate today’s evolving business landscape.
The MDPs cover a wide range of critical business areas, including leadership, finance, marketing, analytics, digital transformation, artificial intelligence, and strategic decision-making, the institution added.
Also read: IIT Madras researchers develop ‘UbiqMap’, a real-time indoor mapping solution that can be used under any conditions
The MDPs are led by renowned faculty and incorporate real-world case studies, interactive discussions, and hands-on exercises, these programmes provide a dynamic and practical learning experience.
Also read: GBSHSE Goa Board Class 10 results out, 95.35% pass, get direct link to check scores
Key highlights of MDP Calendar 2025-26
The various domains of the MDPs are as follows:
Accounting & Finance
- Finance for Non-Finance Executives (June 16-20, 2025) – Master financial fundamentals for business decision-making.
- Finance for Non-Finance Executives - Second Batch (December 15-19, 2025) – Simplify financial concepts for non-finance professionals.
- Marketing of Consumer Financial Products (November 5-7, 2025) – Explore financial marketing.
- Strategic Cost Management (January 8-10, 2026) – Focus on cost control strategies to align with business objectives.
Business Communication
- Managerial Effectiveness (June 18-20, 2025) – Enhance leadership and communication skills.
- Business Storytelling Using Data (November 26-28, 2025) – Improve business communication through data-driven narratives.
- Effective Communication for Managers and Leaders (February 16-18, 2026) – Enhance leadership communication skills for effective management.
- Leadership Communication through Storytelling and Theatre Techniques (March 2-4, 2026) – Enhance leaders' communication through creative storytelling methods.
Economics & Public Policy
- Behavioural Economics & Pricing (Using Cases) (April 9-11, 2025) – Explore the psychological and economic factors influencing pricing strategies.
- Making Sense of a World in Transition (April 18-19, 2025) – Understand global economic, technological, and geopolitical shifts to anticipate and respond to change.
Also read: Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2025 Date: KSEAB Class 12 results releasing on April 8, here's how and where to check
Information Management
- Location Analytics and AI for Managers and Businesses (May 12-14, 2025) – Leverage artificial intelligence and data analytics for enhanced decision-making.
- Advanced Business Analytics (June 5-7, 2025) – Gain hands-on training in predictive analytics.
- Responsible AI and Emerging Frameworks (August 7-9, 2025) – Explore AI-driven business strategies and ethics.
- Digital and Online Privacy (October 23-25, 2025) – Cover cybersecurity and data privacy.
- Digital Twins and Simulation Techniques (January 8-10, 2026) – Explore advanced digital business modelling and predictive analytics.
- Compliance for Artificial Intelligence in Business (February 18-20, 2026) – This covers AI regulations, ethical considerations, and compliance strategies.
Marketing
- Neuroscience in Marketing (June 19-21, 2025) – Understand consumer behavior and marketing psychology.
- Digital Marketing (September 8-10, 2025) – Understand digital advertising and consumer engagement.
- Customer Engagement and Digital Communication (November 10-12, 2025) – Enhance digital brand strategies.
Operations Management
- Problem Solving & Decision Making (August 11-13, 2025) – Develop analytical problem-solving skills.
- Supply Chain Management (December 15-17, 2025) – Optimise logistics and operations.
- Operations Strategy for Lean, Green, and Digital Innovations (February 11-13, 2026) – Address sustainability and operational efficiency through innovative strategies.
Strategic Management
- Venturing into International Markets (June 16-18, 2025) – Learn strategies for successful global expansion.
- Strategic Leadership (August 6-8, 2025) – Master high-level strategic decision-making.
- Driving Innovations in Strategic Alliances (August 11-13, 2025) – Build successful business collaborations.
- Leading Strategic Change (September 3-5, 2025) – Drive organizational change initiatives effectively.
Organizational Behaviour & Human Resource Management
Leadership & Development:
- Competency Building for Leadership Roles (July 1-3, 2025) – Strengthen leadership capabilities.
- Management Control & Organisational Performance Metrics (July 14-16, 2025) – Improve efficiency through performance tracking.
- The Art of Successful Leadership (September 8-10, 2025) – Strengthen leadership techniques.
- Leadership for Impact (September 10-12, 2025) – Equip yourself with purposeful leadership tools.
- Leading with Emotional Intelligence (December 3-5, 2025) – Focus on stress management.
- Developing Women Leaders (January 12-14, 2026) – Empower women in leadership with enhanced communication and career advancement skills.
Conflict & Negotiation Skills:
- Conflict Management and Negotiation Skills (July 7-9, 2025) – Develop skills to resolve workplace conflicts.
- Negotiation Strategies (October 13-15, 2025) – Provide business negotiation tactics.
Workplace Culture:
- Developing People at the Workplace (March 11-13, 2026) – Focus on building a positive workplace culture and fostering employee development.
- Competitive Landscape: Role of Middle Management (October 6-8, 2025) – Enhance decision-making for mid-level managers.
- Soft Skills for Executives (October 6-8, 2025) – Develop emotional intelligence.
It may be mentioned here that each programme has been designed to help professionals strengthen learners' expertise, enhance their decision-making skills, and build their leadership confidence.
The programme is ideals for Senior executives, Mid-level managers, Business leaders, Entrepreneurs, and Policymakers.
As per MDI Gurgaon, participants can self-nominate or be nominated by their organizations. The nomination deadline is 15 days before the start of each programme, the institution stated.
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News