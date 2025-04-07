MDI Gurgaon launches Management Development Programme Calendar for 2025-26 session to empower business leaders

The Management Development Institute (MDI), Gurgaon, has announced its Annual Management Development Programme (MDP) Calendar for 2025-26 session. MDI Gurgaon has announced its annual MDP Calendar 2025-26. (HT file image)

As per MDI Gurgaon, the calendar features a diverse portfolio of executive education programmes designed to equip professionals across industries with strategic insights, leadership skills, and practical expertise to navigate today’s evolving business landscape.

The MDPs cover a wide range of critical business areas, including leadership, finance, marketing, analytics, digital transformation, artificial intelligence, and strategic decision-making, the institution added.

Also read: IIT Madras researchers develop ‘UbiqMap’, a real-time indoor mapping solution that can be used under any conditions

The MDPs are led by renowned faculty and incorporate real-world case studies, interactive discussions, and hands-on exercises, these programmes provide a dynamic and practical learning experience.

Also read: GBSHSE Goa Board Class 10 results out, 95.35% pass, get direct link to check scores

Key highlights of MDP Calendar 2025-26

The various domains of the MDPs are as follows:

Accounting & Finance

Finance for Non-Finance Executives (June 16-20, 2025) – Master financial fundamentals for business decision-making. Finance for Non-Finance Executives - Second Batch (December 15-19, 2025) – Simplify financial concepts for non-finance professionals. Marketing of Consumer Financial Products (November 5-7, 2025) – Explore financial marketing. Strategic Cost Management (January 8-10, 2026) – Focus on cost control strategies to align with business objectives.

Business Communication

Managerial Effectiveness (June 18-20, 2025) – Enhance leadership and communication skills. Business Storytelling Using Data (November 26-28, 2025) – Improve business communication through data-driven narratives. Effective Communication for Managers and Leaders (February 16-18, 2026) – Enhance leadership communication skills for effective management. Leadership Communication through Storytelling and Theatre Techniques (March 2-4, 2026) – Enhance leaders' communication through creative storytelling methods.

Economics & Public Policy

Behavioural Economics & Pricing (Using Cases) (April 9-11, 2025) – Explore the psychological and economic factors influencing pricing strategies. Making Sense of a World in Transition (April 18-19, 2025) – Understand global economic, technological, and geopolitical shifts to anticipate and respond to change.

Also read: Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2025 Date: KSEAB Class 12 results releasing on April 8, here's how and where to check

Information Management

Location Analytics and AI for Managers and Businesses (May 12-14, 2025) – Leverage artificial intelligence and data analytics for enhanced decision-making. Advanced Business Analytics (June 5-7, 2025) – Gain hands-on training in predictive analytics. Responsible AI and Emerging Frameworks (August 7-9, 2025) – Explore AI-driven business strategies and ethics. Digital and Online Privacy (October 23-25, 2025) – Cover cybersecurity and data privacy. Digital Twins and Simulation Techniques (January 8-10, 2026) – Explore advanced digital business modelling and predictive analytics. Compliance for Artificial Intelligence in Business (February 18-20, 2026) – This covers AI regulations, ethical considerations, and compliance strategies.

Marketing

Neuroscience in Marketing (June 19-21, 2025) – Understand consumer behavior and marketing psychology. Digital Marketing (September 8-10, 2025) – Understand digital advertising and consumer engagement. Customer Engagement and Digital Communication (November 10-12, 2025) – Enhance digital brand strategies.

Operations Management

Problem Solving & Decision Making (August 11-13, 2025) – Develop analytical problem-solving skills. Supply Chain Management (December 15-17, 2025) – Optimise logistics and operations. Operations Strategy for Lean, Green, and Digital Innovations (February 11-13, 2026) – Address sustainability and operational efficiency through innovative strategies.

Strategic Management

Venturing into International Markets (June 16-18, 2025) – Learn strategies for successful global expansion. Strategic Leadership (August 6-8, 2025) – Master high-level strategic decision-making. Driving Innovations in Strategic Alliances (August 11-13, 2025) – Build successful business collaborations. Leading Strategic Change (September 3-5, 2025) – Drive organizational change initiatives effectively.

Organizational Behaviour & Human Resource Management

Leadership & Development:

Competency Building for Leadership Roles (July 1-3, 2025) – Strengthen leadership capabilities. Management Control & Organisational Performance Metrics (July 14-16, 2025) – Improve efficiency through performance tracking. The Art of Successful Leadership (September 8-10, 2025) – Strengthen leadership techniques. Leadership for Impact (September 10-12, 2025) – Equip yourself with purposeful leadership tools. Leading with Emotional Intelligence (December 3-5, 2025) – Focus on stress management. Developing Women Leaders (January 12-14, 2026) – Empower women in leadership with enhanced communication and career advancement skills.

Conflict & Negotiation Skills:

Conflict Management and Negotiation Skills (July 7-9, 2025) – Develop skills to resolve workplace conflicts. Negotiation Strategies (October 13-15, 2025) – Provide business negotiation tactics.

Workplace Culture:

Developing People at the Workplace (March 11-13, 2026) – Focus on building a positive workplace culture and fostering employee development. Competitive Landscape: Role of Middle Management (October 6-8, 2025) – Enhance decision-making for mid-level managers. Soft Skills for Executives (October 6-8, 2025) – Develop emotional intelligence.

It may be mentioned here that each programme has been designed to help professionals strengthen learners' expertise, enhance their decision-making skills, and build their leadership confidence.

The programme is ideals for Senior executives, Mid-level managers, Business leaders, Entrepreneurs, and Policymakers.

As per MDI Gurgaon, participants can self-nominate or be nominated by their organizations. The nomination deadline is 15 days before the start of each programme, the institution stated.