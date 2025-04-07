GBSHSE Goa Board Class 10 results out, 95.35% pass, get direct link to check scores

The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, GBSHSE, has announced the results of the Class 10th board examination 2025 on Monday, April 7, 2025. Students who appeared in the SSC examinations this year can check their results on the board's official websites at gbshse.in and results.gbshsegoa.net. Goa board Class 10 results 2025 live updates GBSHSE Goa board Class 10th results has been declared at gbshse.in.

Apart from the official website, students can also access their Goa SSC results on the DigiLocker app and website.

This year, an overall pass percentage of 95.35 per cent has been recorded.

As informed by GBSHSE earlier, the consolidated result booklet will be available for download through school login from April 9, 2025. Furthermore, GBSHSE will announce the date for the collection of mark sheets soon. The board said only authorised representatives of the school's IT section are permitted to collect marks sheets Section of the office. No parents or candidates will be entertained regarding mark sheets, the board said.

Notably, this year, the GBSHSE conducted the Goa Class 10th final examinations from March 1 to 21. The exam took place at 32 exam centres across the state.

Also read: Goa board 10th result 2025: GBSHSE announces SSC result, steps to check scores

A total of 18,838 regular students appeared for the Goa SSC examination this year. Of them, 9,280 are boys and 9,558 are girls.

GBSHSE Goa board Class 10th results 2025: How to check Goa SSC result 2025

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to check their Goa SSC results 2025:

Visit the official website at gbshse.in. Click on the results tab and then open the SSC result page. Enter the requested login information. Submit and check the result. Download and keep a printout of the results for future reference.

For more related details, visit the official website of Goa board.