Goa board 10th result 2025: GBSHSE announces SSC result, steps to check scores

GBSHSE SSC Result 2025: The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) on Monday declared the SSC or Class 10th public examination results, 2025. Students who appeared for the exam can view their results on the board websites- gbshse.in and results.gbshsegoa.net. GBSHSE SSC result 2025 Live Updates Goa board 10th result 2025: GBSHSE announces SSC result(HT file)

This year, 18,838 regular students appeared for the Goa SSC examination. Of them, 9,280 are boys and 9,558 are girls.

Apart from the regular students, 575 private (fresh) candidates, 39 private (exempted), 8,687 candidates who opted for NQSF subjects, 10 ITI candidates, 494 CWSN (fresh, private fresh), 19 regular repeater, 359 regular repeater (exempted), 7,926 other NQSF subject (RMSA subjects) regular fresh and 761 Astronomy regular fresh students also appeared for the Goa Class 10th board exams.

Ahead of SSC, GBSHSE announced the Goa Class 12 board exam results.

In addition to the official website, the Goa SSC results will also be available on the DigiLocker app and website.

The Goa GBSHSE Class 10th board examinations started on March 1 and ended on 21. The board conducted these exams at 32 exam centres across the state.

Steps to check GBSHSE SSC result 2025?

Go to the board's website, gbshse.in. Open the results tab and then click on the SSC result page. Enter your login information. Submit and check the result.

Next, GBSHSE will release the consolidated result booklet through school login, which is scheduled for April 9.

Talking about last year's result, 18,914 regular category students appeared for the SSC exam. Of them, 17,473 students passed the examination. The overall pass percentage was 92.38 per cent.

In the result date and time notification, GBSHSE said it will announce the date for the collection of mark sheets soon.

It added only authorised representatives of the schools are permitted to collect marks sheets Parents or candidates will not be allowed to collect it directly from the board.