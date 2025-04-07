Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Apr 07, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Goa board 10th result 2025: GBSHSE announces SSC result, steps to check scores

ByHT Education Desk
Apr 07, 2025 05:11 PM IST

This year, 18,838 regular students appeared for the Goa SSC examination. Of them, 9,280 are boys and 9,558 are girls.

GBSHSE SSC Result 2025: The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) on Monday declared the SSC or Class 10th public examination results, 2025. Students who appeared for the exam can view their results on the board websites- gbshse.in and results.gbshsegoa.net. GBSHSE SSC result 2025 Live Updates

Goa board 10th result 2025: GBSHSE announces SSC result(HT file)
Goa board 10th result 2025: GBSHSE announces SSC result(HT file)

This year, 18,838 regular students appeared for the Goa SSC examination. Of them, 9,280 are boys and 9,558 are girls.

Apart from the regular students, 575 private (fresh) candidates, 39 private (exempted), 8,687 candidates who opted for NQSF subjects, 10 ITI candidates, 494 CWSN (fresh, private fresh), 19 regular repeater, 359 regular repeater (exempted), 7,926 other NQSF subject (RMSA subjects) regular fresh and 761 Astronomy regular fresh students also appeared for the Goa Class 10th board exams.

Ahead of SSC, GBSHSE announced the Goa Class 12 board exam results.

In addition to the official website, the Goa SSC results will also be available on the DigiLocker app and website.

The Goa GBSHSE Class 10th board examinations started on March 1 and ended on 21. The board conducted these exams at 32 exam centres across the state.

Steps to check GBSHSE SSC result 2025?

  1. Go to the board's website, gbshse.in.
  2. Open the results tab and then click on the SSC result page.
  3. Enter your login information.
  4. Submit and check the result.

Next, GBSHSE will release the consolidated result booklet through school login, which is scheduled for April 9.

Talking about last year's result, 18,914 regular category students appeared for the SSC exam. Of them, 17,473 students passed the examination. The overall pass percentage was 92.38 per cent.

In the result date and time notification, GBSHSE said it will announce the date for the collection of mark sheets soon.

It added only authorised representatives of the schools are permitted to collect marks sheets Parents or candidates will not be allowed to collect it directly from the board.

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
News / Education / Board Exams 2025 / Goa board 10th result 2025: GBSHSE announces SSC result, steps to check scores
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 07, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On