Goa SSC Result 2025 Date, time: GBSHSE Class 10 results releasing on April 7 at 5 pm on gbshse.in

Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has announced Goa SSC Result 2025 Date, time. The GBSHSE Class 10 results will be announced on April 7, 2025. The results will be declared at 5 pm. Goa SSC Result 2025 Date, time: GBSHSE Class 10 results releasing on April 7

Candidates who have appeared for the Class 10 board examination in the state can check the Goa Class 10 results on the official website of GBSHSE at gbshse.in, results.gbshsegoa.net/#/. The results can also be accessed at digilocker app and website.

Meghalaya MBOSE SSLC Result: Shillong, Jowai students top Class 10 exam, board records best pass percentage since 2021

As per the official notice, the consolidated result sheet will be available for downloading from the school login service1.gbshse.in from April 9, 2025, onwards. The result booklet will also be available on the official website of the GBSHSE board. The school may download the same for official purposes from the official website of the Board.

The date of collection of mark sheets will be declared shortly. Marksheets can be collected by an authorised representative of the school from the I.T. Section of this office. No parents or candidates will be entertained regarding mark sheets.

Under the regular category, 18828 candidates have appeared, 9280 of whom are boys and 9558 of whom are girls.

Leisha Agarwal, Avila Lyngdoh top MBOSE SSLC 2025 exams with 582 marks each

The Class 10 board examination commenced on March 1 and concluded on March 21, 2025. The examination was conducted at 32 exam centres across the state.

Goa SSC Result 2025: How to check

Candidates can follow the steps below to check the results.

1. Visit the official website of GBSHSE at gbshse.in.

2. Click on Goa SSC Result 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.