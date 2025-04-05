Meghalaya MBOSE SSLC Result: Shillong, Jowai students top Class 10 exam, board records best pass percentage since 2021

MBOSE SSLC Result 2025: Two students – one from Shillong and another from Jowai – have topped the Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) or Class 10th final examination 2025, the result of which was announced earlier today. MBOSE SSLC Result 2025 Live Updates. Meghalaya MBOSE SSLC Result: Shillong, Jowai students top Class 10 exam (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

Leisha Agarwal from St. Margaret's Higher Secondary School, Shillong and Avila Kathrene P Lyngdoh from North Liberty Higher Secondary School, Jowai, have secured the top spot with 582 marks.

Evanshan Nongrum from Sacred Heart Boys' Higher Secondary School, Shillong, and Pori Panday from Jawaharlal Nehru Higher Secondary School, Phulbari, shared the second spot with 578 marks.

Three students – Anushmita Choudhury from St. Mary's Higher Secondary School, Shillong, Sourav Pandey from Alpha English Higher Secondary School, Nongpo and Eulogemene Rilin L Suting from K.J.P. Synod Mihngi Higher Secondary School, Jowai – are in the third rank. All of them have scored 576 marks.

This year, the board achieved a pass percentage of 87.10 per cent, the best since 2021.

2021: 52.90 per cent students pass

2022: 56.96 per cent

2023: 51.93 per cent

2024: 55.80 per cent

2025: 87.10 per cent

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma called it a path-breaking result and congratulated successful students.

“Many congratulations to the students who passed with flying colours in the SSLC, MBOSE examinations. May this first leap to your future motivate you to strive for greater things. This year’s result, touching 87.10 % pass percentage is a path breaking result, exceeding the record of the results of the past years which have been hovering in the 50% range. I also extend my heartiest congratulations’ to all the 341 schools who achieved 100% pass percentage,” the CM posted on X.

A total of 63682 students appeared for the MBOSE SSLC exam, of whom 36570 passed in six papers while 18903 students passed in six papers. Overall, 55473 students have passed the exam.

MBOSE said that the SSLC Supplementary examination will be held within April-May, 2025. Unsuccessful candidates of the main SSLC examination 2025 can appear in the failed subject(s) only in the Supplementary exam.