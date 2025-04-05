Meghalaya board 10th result 2025: MBOSE SSLC results releasing today at mbose.in

MBOSE SSLC Result 2025: Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) will declare the MBOSE Class 10th result 2025 on April 5, 2025. Candidates who have appeared for Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examination, 2025 can check the Class 10 results on the official website of MBOSE at mbose.in. Meghalaya board 10th result 2025: MBOSE SSLC results today(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The MBOSE Class 10 results will be announced at 11 am today. The list of websites where results can be checked are:

a. mbose.in

b. mboseresults.in

c. megresults.nic.in

To check the results, Class 10 students can follow the steps given below.

How to check MBOSE SSLC result 2025

1. Visit the official website of MBOSE at mbose.in.

2. Click on Meghalaya Board 10th Result 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Class 10 board examination commenced on February 10 and ended on February 21, 2025. It was held in a single shift, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The SSLC exam started with the English paper and concluded with the Mathematics/ Special Mathematics paper.

In 2024, the MBOSE SSLC result was announced on May 24, 2025. The overall pass percentage was 55.80 per cent. Anuj Chetry (E, M, S&T, SSc, HPE, H) scored 575 marks and topped the Class 10 examination. The boys' pass percentage (general) was 78.06 per cent, and the girls' pass percentage (general) was 77.18 per cent.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of MBOSE.