Leisha Agarwal, Avila Lyngdoh top MBOSE SSLC 2025 exams with 582 marks each

In a resounding academic leap, Meghalaya recorded a significant improvement in the performance of Class 10 students in the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) Examination 2025, declared by the Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) on Saturday. The overall pass percentage surged to 87.10%, a dramatic rise from 55.80% last year. MBOSE SSLC result 2025 live updates MBOSE SSLC Result 2025: Leisha Agarwal, Avila Lyngdoh top Class 10 exam with 582 marks each (Getty Images/iStockphoto (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

Leisha Agarwal of St. Margaret’s Higher Secondary School, Shillong, and Avila Kathrene P Lyngdoh of North Liberty Higher Secondary School, Jowai, jointly secured the top rank with 582 marks out of 600. Both opted for Additional English as their elective subject and secured letters in all five core subjects: English, Mathematics, Science & Technology, Social Science, and Health & Physical Education.

Expressing her gratitude, Leisha said, “I am truly humbled and grateful to God, my family, and my teachers. The support I received was unwavering, and I hope this achievement inspires others to believe in themselves.” Her principal, Sr Mary Saio, described her as “a disciplined and determined student who has brought honour to the school.”

Avila, who hails from Jowai, said, “Hard work with consistency pays off. I’m thankful to my parents, teachers, and friends for being my support system.” Her principal, Richard Uriah of North Liberty Higher Secondary School, commended her sincerity and focus, calling her “a bright spark who has always aimed high.”

Evanshan Nongrum of Sacred Heart Boys’ Higher Secondary School, Shillong, and Pori Panday of Jawaharlal Nehru Higher Secondary School, Phulbari, jointly secured the second rank with 578 marks, while Anushmita Choudhury (St. Mary’s HSS, Shillong), Sourav Pandey (Alpha English HSS, Nongpoh), and Eulogemene Rilin L Suting (KJP Synod Mihngi HSS, Jowai) shared the third spot with 576 marks each.

This year saw a substantial jump in the number of candidates appearing for the examination. A total of 63,682 students took the SSLC exams, up from 54,134 last year. The spike is largely attributed to the elimination of the Selection Test, a move aimed at increasing accessibility and reducing academic barriers. A similar surge was seen in 2021 when the test was cancelled due to the pandemic.

Among the examinees, 36,570 were regular candidates and 18,903 were non-regular. Of the 55,473 successful candidates, male candidates accounted for 11,795 passes from regular schools, while female candidates numbered 16,536. The pass percentage for regular candidates stood at 94.87%, with girls slightly ahead of boys in performance. In the non-regular category, the pass percentage was 85.99%.

This year, the number of Top Twenty Rank Holders has also climbed to 85, more than doubling last year’s 37. The merit list includes students from both urban and rural schools, with several sharing positions—a sign of academic progress reaching every corner of the state.

Another notable highlight was the rise in the number of schools achieving a 100% pass rate, which increased to 341 from last year’s 180. A total of 696 schools participated in the SSLC 2025 examinations.

Officials from MBOSE credited the exceptional performance to several key factors, including the introduction of the revised question pattern and the launch of the Chief Minister’s IMPACT Guidebook, which has been instrumental in helping students—especially those from remote areas—access quality preparatory material. The examination process itself was conducted smoothly, thanks to the coordination between the Education Department, District Administrations, Police, school heads, and teachers.

The early declaration of results this year—on April 5—also marks a break from previous trends. In 2024, the exams were held between March 4 and 15, with the results declared only on May 24. The shift to a more efficient digital system has been hailed as a key contributor to this timeliness.

Adding another progressive measure, the Board has introduced the Supplementary Examination, which will now be held within the same academic year, scheduled for the end of April 2025. Students who failed in any subject are automatically eligible to appear, with further instructions expected in the coming week.

Governor C.H. Vijayashankar extended his heartfelt congratulations to all successful students, saying, “The young achievers of Meghalaya have proven their mettle and set a benchmark for the future. I wish them continued success in all their pursuits.”

Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma also lauded the performance of the students. “Congratulations to all who passed the SSLC 2025! Your hard work and dedication are inspiring. To those who didn’t make it this time—don’t give up. You’ve taken a bold step forward and you’ll have more chances to shine,” he said in a message. Earlier, the Chief Minister had also urged students across the state to take advantage of initiatives like the IMPACT Guidebook and stay focused on their dreams, stating that “Meghalaya’s youth are our greatest strength.”

The impressive outcome of the SSLC 2025 results not only reflects the hard work of students but also the collective efforts of educators, parents, and policymakers committed to improving the state’s academic standards. It is a promising sign for the future of education in Meghalaya. EOM