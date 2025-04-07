GBSHSE Goa Board 10th Result 2025 Live: Goa Class 10 scores declared, 95.35% students pass, direct link here

GBSHSE Goa Board 10th Result 2025 Live: The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, GBSHSE, has declared the SSC or Class 10th results 2025 on Monday, April 7, 2025. Students who appeared in the exam will be able to check and download their scores by visiting the board's official websites at gbshse.in and results.gbshsegoa.net....Read More

Alternatively, the Goa SSC results will also be available on the DigiLocker app and website.

The GBSHSE conducted the Goa Class 10th final examinations from March 1 to 21. The exam took place at 32 exam centres across the state. As many as, 18,838 regular students appeared for the Goa SSC examination this year. Of them, 9,280 are boys and 9,558 are girls.

The board will release the consolidated result booklet through school login from April 9.

Furthermore, the date for the collection of mark sheets soon will be announced soon by the board. As per the board, only authorised representatives of the school's IT section are permitted to collect marks sheets Section of the office. No parents or candidates will be entertained regarding mark sheets.

Meanwhile, the result of the Goa Class 12 board exam was declared on March 27, 2025.

GBSHSE SSC result 2025: Here's how to download Goa Class 10 results

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to download Goa Class 10th results:

Visit the official website at gbshse.in. Click on the results tab and then open the SSC result page. Enter the requested login information. Submit and check the result.

