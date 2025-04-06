Goa board 10th result 2025 date and time: GBSHSE SSC results tomorrow at 5 pm

Goa Board 10th result 2025 date and time: The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) will announce the SSC public examination 2025 results tomorrow, April 7, at 5 pm. Goa board 10th result 2025 date and time: GBSHSE SSC results tomorrow(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

After the result announcement, links to check marks will be activated on the following websites-

gbshse.in

results.gbshsegoa.net

The board has already announced Class 12th board exam results.

In addition to the board websites, GBSHSE SSC results will be displayed on the DigiLocker app and website.

The Goa board conducted the Class 10th final exam from March 1 to 21 at 32 test centres across the state.

GBSHSE said that the consolidated result booklet will be available through school login from April 9.

This year, 18,838 regular students appeared for the Goa SSC examination, of whom 9,280 are boys and 9,558 are girls.

In addition, 575 private (fresh) candidates, 39 private (exempted), 8,687 candidates who opted for NQSF subjects, 10 ITI candidates, 494 CWSN (fresh, private fresh), 19 regular repeater, 359 regular repeater (exempted), 7,926 other NQSF subject (RMSA subjects) regular fresh and 761 Astronomy regular fresh candidates appeared for the exam.

Last year, 18,914 regular category students appeared for the Goa board 10th examination. Of them, 17,473 students passed the examination. The overall pass percentage was 92.38 per cent.

GBSHSE said the date of collection of mark sheets will be declared shortly. Marksheets can be collected by an authorised representative of the school from the I.T. Section of this office. No parents or candidates will be entertained regarding mark sheets.

Goa SSC Result 2025: How to check results when announced

1. Go to the official website of GBSHSE at gbshse.in.

2. Open the result tab and then on the SSC Result 2025 link

3. Enter your login details and submit.

4. Check and download the page.

For more information, students/parents can visit the board website.