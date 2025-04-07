Menu Explore
Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2025 Date: KSEAB Class 12 results releasing on April 8, here's how and where to check

ByHT Education Desk
Apr 07, 2025 06:33 PM IST

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result: Candidates who appeared for Class 12 board examination in the state can check the results on Karnataka results at karresults.nic.in.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2025 Date: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board has announced Karnataka PUC 2 Result 2025 Date, Time. The KSEAB Class 12 results will be declared on April 8 at 12.30 pm.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2025: Candidates can also check the PUC 2 result details on the official website of KSEAB at kseab.karnataka.gov.in. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)(File)
Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2025: Candidates can also check the PUC 2 result details on the official website of KSEAB at kseab.karnataka.gov.in. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)(File)

Candidates who have appeared for Class 12 board examination in the state can check the results on Karnataka results at karresults.nic.in. Candidates can also check the PUC 2 result details on the official website of KSEAB at kseab.karnataka.gov.in.

Candidates who have appeared for the written examination can check the results by following the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of Karnataka results at karresults.nic.in.

2. Click on Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The PUC 2 or Class 12 board examination commenced on March 1 and concluded on March 20, 2025. It was held in a single shift, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Class 12 examination started with Kannada and Arabic papers and ended with Hindi.

The Karnataka PUC 2 answer key was released on March 21, 2025. KSEAB released model answers for 35 subjects on the official website.

In 2024, the KSEAB 2nd PUC result was announced on April 10. A total of 6,98,378 candidates were eligible for the examination out of which 6,81,079 students appeared. 5,52,690 students had passed the examination. The overall pass percentage was 81.15%. For more related details candidates can check the official website of KSEAB.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2025 Date: KSEAB Class 12 results releasing on April 8, here's how and where to check
