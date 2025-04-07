TNUSRB SI Recruitment 2025: Registration begins for 1299 vacancies, apply at tnusrb.tn.gov.in

Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) has started the online registration-cum application process for the Sub-Inspectors of Police (Taluk & Armed Reserve) 2025 recruitment drive. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of TNUSRB at tnusrb.tn.gov.in. This recruitment process will fill 1299 vacancies in the organisation and 53 shortfalls. TNUSRB SI Recruitment 2025: Registration begins for 1299 vacancies

The registration process will end on May 3, 2025. The last date for correcting the online application submitted is May 13, 2025. Read below for eligibility, Age limit, selection process, and other details.

Vacancy Details

1. Sub-Inspectors of Police (Taluk): Total 933 posts (Male-654, Female-279)

2. Sub-Inspectors of Police (AR): Total 366 posts (Male-255, Female-111)

3. Sub-Inspectors of Police (shortfall vacancies): Total 53 posts, 10 for Scheduled Caste and 43 for Scheduled Tribe.

4. Pay Scale: Rs. 36,900 – 1,16,600/-

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates should have a Bachelor’s Degree from any University recognized by UGC / Government on or before the date of Notification.

2. The Bachelor’s Degree should have been obtained in the following patterns: -

a) After completion of SSLC and Higher Secondary course in the order of 10+2+3 / 4 / 5 pattern or

b) After completion of SSLC and Diploma in the order of 10+3+2 / 10+3+3 pattern or c) After completion of SSLC and 2 years ITI in the order of 10+2+3 pattern.

3. A Bachelor’s Degree can be obtained from Open University / Distance Education / College. However, an open degree should have been obtained following the same pattern as mentioned above.

The candidates must have completed the age of 20 years and must not have completed the age of 30 years as on July 1, 2025 (must have born on or after 02.07.1995 and on or before 01.07.2005).

Candidates who have passed 10th standard directly without studying 9th standard or passed 12th standard directly without studying 11th standard are not eligible.

Upper Age limit for different categories

Category Upper Age Limit OBC 32 SC/ST 35 Transgender 35 Destitute woman 37 Ex- servicemen/ ex- personnel CAPF 47

Selection Process

The selection process comprises a written examination in two parts.

Part I.Tamil Language Eligibility Test of 100 marks

Part II. Main Written Examination.

Followed by Physical Measurement Test & Physical Efficiency Test, Viva-Voce and Special marks.

The Tamil Language Eligibility Exam serves as a qualifying examination. The 100-point exam will have 100 questions, and the allotted time for the test is 100 minutes (1 hour and 40 minutes). A candidate is considered eligible for evaluation of their main only if they achieve a minimum of 40 marks (40%) in the Tamil Language Eligibility Test. He has to clear the General Knowledge section first, which is the main written test and then proceed to “Part B” which consists of Communication Skills, Information Handling Ability, Psychology Test, Logical Analysis and Numerical Analysis. Written Test OMR Answer sheet.

Examination Fee

The TNSURB SI registration fee for departmental or open quota is ₹500. A departmental candidate has to pay a Rs. 1000 examination fee if they submit applications for both the Open Quota and the Departmental Quota. Payment is possible only through online mode. Net Banking, credit card, debit card, or UPI can be used to make the payment.

