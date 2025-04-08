Menu Explore
DU UG Result 2025 for November/December exam out at exam.du.ac.in, direct link to check here

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Apr 08, 2025 06:38 PM IST

DU UG Result 2025 for November/December exam have been declared. The direct link to check results is given here. 

Delhi University has declared DU UG Result 2025 for November/December exam. Candidates who have appered for various under graduate programme for which the examination was held in November/ December 2024 can check the results on the official website of Delhi University at exam.du.ac.in.

DU UG Result 2025 for November/December exam out, direct link here(Amal KS/HT PHOTO)
DU UG Result 2025 for November/December exam out, direct link here(Amal KS/HT PHOTO)

The official notice reads, "It is notified that Results of the following Under Graduate Programme for which the Examination was held in November/December 2024 are hereby declared on dates mentioned against each."

Direct link to check DU UG Result 2025

DU UG Result 2025: How to check

Candidates can follow the steps below to check the results.

1. Visit the official website of Delhi University at exam.du.ac.in.

2. Click on DU UG Result 2025 for November/December exam link available on the home page.

3. A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the courses for which results are declared.

4. Login to the account and check the result.

5. Download the file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The varsity has advised the students to download their Statement of Marks/Grades from the student portal at web link i.e. https://slc.uod.ac.in of the University of Delhi and save a pdf copy of the Statement of Marks/Grades for their record and future reference. For more related details candidates can check the official website of Delhi University.

