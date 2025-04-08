JEE Advanced 2025: IIT JEE registration for foreign national and OCI/PIO (F) candidates begin at jeeadv.ac.in

Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur, has started the registration process for JEE Advanced 2025 for foreign national candidates and OCI/PIO (F) candidates. Eligible candidates can apply at the official website of JEE Advanced at jeeadv.ac.in. JEE Advanced 2025 registration for foreign national candidates begin, link here (Unsplash )

The application process for JEE Advanced 2025 started on April 7, 2025, at the official website for foreign national candidates, including OCIS and PIO candidates. These candidates must pay ₹3,200 as the application fee, whereas for female and reserved category students, the application fee is ₹1,600. The last day for online registration is Friday, May 02, 2025 (23:59 IST).

JEE Advanced Registration: Who can apply?

Foreign national candidates.

Candidates whose OCI/PIO card was first issued after 4th March, 2021.

Candidates whose OCI/PIO card was first issued before 4th March, 2021 and wish to be considered as foreign nationals.

Important Dates

The online registration, which began on April 7, 2025, for Foreign Nationals, OCIs, and PIOs will end on May 2, 2025, at 23:59 (IST), whereas May 5, 2025, will be the last date for filling out the application fee (23:59 (IST)).

JEE Advanced 2025 will be held on Sunday, May 18, 2025, and the result is expected by June 2. A copy of candidate responses will be available on the JEE (Advanced) 2025 website on May 22, 2025.

The exam will be conducted as a CBT(Computer-Based Test) comprising two papers, each lasting three hours, covering the subjects of physics, chemistry, and mathematics. The question paper includes multiple-choice questions with single or multiple correct answers.

JEE Advanced 2025: How to apply?

Visit the official website jeeadv.ac.in.

Click on the registration link.

Enter your details in the fields provided.

Pay the registration fees.

Click submit.

Only the top 2.5 lakh candidates who qualify through JEE Main 2025 will be eligible to register for the JEE Advanced examination through jeeadv.ac.in.

Those who pass the JEE (Advanced) 2025 exam can participate in the Joint Seat Allocation process for admission into IITs. Seat allotments across IITs, NITs, IIITs, and other Government Funded Technical Institutes (GFTIs) will be handled through a common process conducted by the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA).