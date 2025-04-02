JEE Mains 2025 Session 2 paper analysis: "Overall a moderate paper," say candidates after forenoon session of Day 1

The National Testing Agency, NTA, is conducting the session 2 of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains 2025 from Wednesday, April 2. On the first day, the exam is being conducted in two shifts - first shift was held from 9 AM to 12 noon, and the second shift is scheduled from 3 PM to 6 PM. JEE Mains 2025 Session 2 Live Updates JEE Mains 2025 Session 2 paper analysis: Check what candidates said after conclusion of forenoon session. (HT file image)

Candidates today are appearing for Paper I (B.E/B.Tech). According to Ramesh Batlish, a JEE Expert from AAKASH INVICTUS, candidates found the paper to be of moderate level after the conclusion of the forenoon session.

The Paper consisted of three parts, and each had two sections:

Part-I of the question paper consisted of Physics and had a total of 30 questions. Section I had 20 Multiple choice questions with one correct answer and Section II had 5 Numerical based questions, and all had to be attempted. Marking scheme for multiple choice questions was +4 for correct response, -1 for incorrect response, 0 if not attempted. Marking scheme for numerical based questions was +4 for correct response and 0 in all other cases. Total marks of this section was 100. Part-II was Chemistry, consisting of a total 30 questions . Section-I had 20 Multiple choice questions with single correct answers, and Section-II had 5 Numerical based questions all of which had to be attempted. Marking scheme for multiple choice questions was +4 for correct response, -1 for incorrect response, 0 if not attempted. Marking scheme for numerical based questions was +4 for correct response, -1 for incorrect response and 0 in all other cases. Total marks of this section was 100. Part-III inclued Mathematics with a total of 30 questions. Section-I had 20 Multiple choice questions with single correct answers, and Section-II had 5 Numerical based questions and all had to be attempted. Marking scheme for multiple choice questions was +4 for correct response, -1 for incorrect response, 0 if not attempted. Marking scheme for numerical based questions was +4 for correct response, -1 for incorrect response and 0 in all other cases. Total marks of this section was 100.

Also read: CBSE Entrance Exam Guide 2025: Engineering entrance exams that students should consider after class 12th

Baltish said that as per candidates, Physics was moderately tricky, Mathematics was moderate and lengthy, and Chemistry was easy. Here is a paper-wise response from candidates:

Mathematics was moderate. The paper had a strong focus on Calculus, Coordinate Geometry, and Algebra. As per some students, questions from Vector and 3D Geometry were asked but not difficult. A few lengthy calculations in certain questions made time management crucial, but the overall difficulty was balanced. The numerical section had lengthy calculations. Physics was moderate too, as per students. More weightage was given to Mechanics, Electrostatics & Current Electricity. Chapters included Kinematics, Gravitation, Rotational Motion, SHM, Laws of Motion, Magnetism, Ray Optics, Modern Physics, Work Power & Energy, Heat & Thermodynamics. Numerical based questions were easy. Few fact-based questions from class XII chapters of NCERT were also asked. Chemistry, on the other hand, was easy. Organic Chemistry was given more weightage compared to Inorganic Chemistry. Questions asked from GOC, Amines, Aldehyde & Ketones ,Chemical Bonding, Electrochemistry, Mole Concept , Coordination Compounds, Liquid Solutions ,Atomic Structure, Chemical kinetics, Alcohol, Ether & Phenol, Biomolecules, Aryl & Alkyl halides. Numerical based questions were asked from Physical Chemistry.

Also read: CISF Constable Recruitment 2025: Last date tomorrow to apply for 1161 posts, apply at cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in

Notably, candidates said that no errors were reported in the question papers so far. However, according to Baltish, the question papers are yet to be cross checked once released by NTA.

Meanwhile, the exam is being conducted under strict vigilance. Candidates are strictly prohibited from bringing instruments/geometry/pencil boxes, handbags, purses, any paper/stationery/textual material (printed or written), food and water (loose or packed), mobile phones, earphones, microphones, pagers, calculators, slide rules, log tables, cameras, tape recorders, or wearing/carrying any type of watch, including electronic watches with calculator features, metallic items, or electronic gadgets/devices into the Examination Room.

Also read: Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2025: Check past trends and how to check KSEAB 12th results when out

Diabetic students are permitted to carry essential eatables such as sugar tablets and fruits (e.g., bananas, apples, oranges) along with a transparent water bottle.

Candidates appearing for JEE Main 2025 will also undergo frisking and biometric attendance after toilet breaks too.

Furthermore, a time clock on computer screen is also provided inside the examination hall.