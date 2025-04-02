JEE Mains Exam 2025 Live: The National Testing Agency, NTA will begin JEE Mains Exam 2025 Session 2 on April 2, 2025. The Session 2 examination will be held in various cities throughout the country and 15 cities outside India. The Paper I (B.E/B.Tech) exam will be held on April 2, 3, 4, 7, 8 and Paper 2A (B.Arch), Paper 2B (B.Planning) and Paper 2A & 2B (B.Arch & B. Planning both) on April 9, 2025....Read More

The Paper I exam on April 2, 3, 4, 7 will be held in two shifts- first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm. On April 8, Paper I will be held in second shift- from 3 pm to 6 pm. Paper 2 will be held in first shift- Paper 2A, Paper 2B will be held from 9 am to 12 noon and Paper 2A&2B will be held from 9 am to 12.30 pm.

The JEE Main Admit Card 2025 for Session 2 has been released for April 2, 3 and 4 exam dates. The link is available on the official website of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in. The admit cards for the candidates whose exams are scheduled on April 7, 8 and 9 will be released in due course.

Follow the blog for latest updates on guidelines, exam shift details, paper analysis, students reactions and more.