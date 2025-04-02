JEE Mains Exam 2025 Live: Day 1 JEE Mains Exam 2025 Live: Shift 2 begins, check Shift 1 paper analysis here
JEE Mains Exam 2025 Live: The National Testing Agency, NTA will begin JEE Mains Exam 2025 Session 2 on April 2, 2025. The Session 2 examination will be held in various cities throughout the country and 15 cities outside India. The Paper I (B.E/B.Tech) exam will be held on April 2, 3, 4, 7, 8 and Paper 2A (B.Arch), Paper 2B (B.Planning) and Paper 2A & 2B (B.Arch & B. Planning both) on April 9, 2025....Read More
The Paper I exam on April 2, 3, 4, 7 will be held in two shifts- first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm. On April 8, Paper I will be held in second shift- from 3 pm to 6 pm. Paper 2 will be held in first shift- Paper 2A, Paper 2B will be held from 9 am to 12 noon and Paper 2A&2B will be held from 9 am to 12.30 pm.
The JEE Main Admit Card 2025 for Session 2 has been released for April 2, 3 and 4 exam dates. The link is available on the official website of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in. The admit cards for the candidates whose exams are scheduled on April 7, 8 and 9 will be released in due course.
JEE Mains Exam 2025 Live: Shift 2 begins
JEE Mains Exam 2025 Live: Day 1 Shift 2 of Session 2 exam begins now.
JEE Mains Exam 2025 Live: Pattern of exam
JEE Mains Exam 2025 Live: The paper had three parts & each part had two sections:
* Part-I- Physics had total 30*questions – Sec-I had 20 Multiple choice questions with Single correct answers & Sec-II had 5 Numerical based questions all had to be attempted. Marking scheme for multiple choice questions was +4 for correct response, -1 for incorrect response, 0 if not attempted. Marking scheme for numerical based questions was +4 for correct response and 0 in all other cases. Total marks of this section were 100.
* Part-II- Chemistry had total 30*questions – Sec-I had 20 Multiple choice questions with Single correct answers & Sec-II had 5 Numerical based questions and all had to be attempted. Marking scheme for multiple choice questions was +4 for correct response, -1 for incorrect response, 0 if not attempted. Marking scheme for numerical based questions was +4 for correct response, -1 for incorrect response and 0 in all other cases. Total marks of this section were 100.
* Part-III- Mathematics had total 30*questions – Sec-I had 20 Multiple choice questions with Single correct answers & Sec-II had 5 Numerical based questions all had to be attempted. Marking scheme for multiple choice questions was +4 for correct response, -1 for incorrect response, 0 if not attempted. Marking scheme for numerical based questions was +4 for correct response, -1 for incorrect response and 0 in all other cases. Total marks of this section were 100.
(With inputs from Ramesh Batlish, JEE Expert, AAKASH INVICTUS)
JEE Mains Exam 2025 Live: Difficulty level of Shift 1
JEE Mains Exam 2025 Live: In terms of order of Difficulty – Physics was Moderately tricky, Mathematics was Moderate & Lengthy, and Chemistry was Easy. Overall, this paper was of Moderate level as per students.
(With inputs from Ramesh Batlish, JEE Expert, AAKASH INVICTUS)
JEE Mains Exam 2025 Live: Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry section analysis
JEE Mains Exam 2025 Live: The level of difficulty as per feedback from students on 2nd April 2025 (Forenoon Session).
* Mathematics – Moderate.The paper had a strong focus on Calculus, Coordinate Geometry, and Algebra. Some students noted that Vector and 3D Geometry questions were present but not difficult. A few lengthy calculations in certain questions made time management crucial, but the overall difficulty was balanced.The Numerical Section had lengthy calculations.
* Physics – Moderate. More weightage given to Mechanics, Electrostatics & Current Electricity. Chapters included Kinematics, Gravitation, Rotational Motion, SHM, Laws of Motion, Magnetism, Ray Optics, Modern Physics, Work Power & Energy, Heat & Thermodynamics. Numerical based questions were easy. Few fact-based questions from class XII chapters of NCERT were also asked.
* Chemistry – Easy. Organic Chemistry was given more weightage compared to Inorganic Chemistry. Questions asked from GOC, Amines, Aldehyde & Ketones ,Chemical Bonding, Electrochemistry, Mole Concept , Coordination Compounds, Liquid Solutions ,Atomic Structure, Chemical kinetics, Alcohol, Ether & Phenol, Biomolecules, Aryl & Alkyl halides. Numerical based had questions from Physical Chemistry.
(With inputs from Ramesh Batlish, JEE Expert, AAKASH INVICTUS)
JEE Mains Exam 2025 Live: Shift 2 begins at 3 pm
JEE Mains Exam 2025 Live: The Shift 2 will begin at 3 pm today. The students who will appear for the examination have reached the exam centres.
JEE Mains Exam 2025 Live: Shift 1 concludes
JEE Mains Exam 2025 Live: The Shift 1 exam has concluded.
JEE Mains Exam 2025 Live: Items not allowed inside exam hall
JEE Mains Exam 2025 Live: Candidates can not bring instruments, geometry or pencil box, purse, paper, stationary or textual material (both printed or written), eatables and water (loose or packed), mobile phone, earphones, microphone, pager, calculator, docupen, slide rules, log tables, camera, tape recorder, electronic watches with facilities of calculator, metallic item and any other electronic gadgets inside the exam hall.
JEE Mains Exam 2025 Live: About technical help
JEE Mains Exam 2025 Live: Candidates can approach the centre superintendent or the invigilator for technical help, a first aid emergency, or any other information.
JEE Mains Exam 2025 Live: Check the question paper thoroughly
JEE Mains Exam 2025 Live: The candidate should ensure that the question paper available on the computer is the one s/he opted for. If it is different, s/he must inform the invigilator about it.
JEE Mains Exam 2025 Live: Where should candidates sit after entering the exam centres?
JEE Mains Exam 2025 Live: Candidates must sit in the allotted seats only. If a candidate ventures to change his/her seat and does not sit in the allotted seat, his/her candidature will be canceled.
JEE Mains Exam 2025 Live: Official website to download admit card
JEE Mains Exam 2025 Live: The JEE Main Admit Card 2025 for Session 2 has been released for April 2, 3 and 4 exam dates. The link is available on the official website of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
JEE Mains Exam 2025 Live: Carry admit card to exam hall
JEE Mains Exam 2025 Live: Candidates must bring a printed copy of the admit card to the exam hall. They must show this document on demand. In addition, they must also carry a valid photo identity proof to the exam venue.
JEE Mains Exam 2025 Live: Take seats immediately after reaching exam hall
JEE Mains Exam 2025 Live: Candidates should take their seats immediately after the opening of the examination hall. If the candidates do not report on time due to reasons such as traffic jams, train/bus delays, etc., they are likely to miss some of the important instructions to be announced at the examination rooms/halls, NTA said, adding that the agency will not be responsible for any delay of the candidate to reach the examination centre.
JEE Mains Exam 2025 Live: Shift timings of all exam days
JEE Mains Exam 2025 Live: The Paper I exam on April 2, 3, 4, 7 will be held in two shifts- first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm. On April 8, Paper I will be held in second shift- from 3 pm to 6 pm. Paper 2 will be held in first shift- Paper 2A, Paper 2B will be held from 9 am to 12 noon and Paper 2A&2B will be held from 9 am to 12.30 pm.
JEE Mains Exam 2025 Live: Reach venue 2 hours before exam
JEE Mains Exam 2025 Live: Candidates have been advised to report at the examination centre well on time, NTA says they should reach the venue 2 hours before the test begins.
JEE Mains Exam 2025 Live: Session 2 exam dates
JEE Mains Exam 2025 Live: The Paper I (B.E/B.Tech) exam will be held on April 2, 3, 4, 7, 8 and Paper 2A (B.Arch), Paper 2B (B.Planning) and Paper 2A & 2B (B.Arch & B. Planning both) on April 9, 2025.
JEE Mains Exam 2025 Live: Where will exam be held?
JEE Mains Exam 2025 Live: The Session 2 examination will be held in various cities throughout the country and 15 cities outside India.
JEE Mains Exam 2025 Live: Which paper to be held today?
JEE Mains Exam 2025 Live: On April 2, Paper 1 (B.E/B.Tech) exam will be conducted. The exam will be held in two shifts- first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm.
JEE Mains Exam 2025 Live: Session 2 begins today
JEE Mains Exam 2025 Live: The JEE Main Session 2 exam will begin today, April 2, 2025.