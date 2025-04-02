CISF Constable Recruitment 2025: Last date tomorrow to apply for 1161 posts, apply at cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in

Central Industrial Security Force, CISF will close the registration process for Constable posts on April 3, 2025. Candidates who want to apply for Constable/Tradesmen posts can find the direct link to apply through the official website of CISF at cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in. CISF Constable Recruitment 2025: Last date tomorrow to apply for 1161 posts

Through the recruitment drive, the CISF aims to fill 1161 constable posts.

Matriculation or its equivalent from a recognised board for skilled trades on or before closing date of receipt of online Application Form. (i.e. Barber, Boot Maker/Cobbler, Tailor, Cook, Carpenter, Mali, Painter, Charge Mechanic, Washer Man, Welder, Electrician and Motor Pump Attendant). Industrial Training Institute trained personnel will be preferred.

Matriculation or its equivalent from a recognised board for unskilled trades on or before closing date of receipt of online Application Form (i.e. Sweeper).

The age limit of the candidate should be between 18 to 23 years as on August 1, 2025. Candidates should not have been born earlier than 02/08/2002 and later than 01/08/2007.

CISF Constable Recruitment 2025: How to apply

To apply for the posts, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of CISF at cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in.

2. Click on CISF Constable Recruitment 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details.

4. Once done, login to the account.

5. Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For unreserved, OBC and EWS category candidates, an application fee of ₹100 will be charged. However, female candidates and those belonging to Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe and Ex-servicemen categories are exempted from paying the application fee. For more related details candidates can check the official website of CISF.