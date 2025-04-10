MHT CET Admit Card 2025 for PCM group out at cetcell.mahacet.org, download link here

State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has released MHT CET Admit Card 2025 for PCM group on April 10, 2025. Candidates who will appear for PCM group can download the hall ticket through the official website of MAHACET at cetcell.mahacet.org. MHT CET Admit Card 2025 Live Updates MHT CET Admit Card 2025 for PCM group out at cetcell.mahacet.org, link here

The MAH- MHT CET (PCM Group) CET 2025 will be held on April 19 to April 27, 2025 (except April 24, 2025). MHT-CET 2024 will consist of 3 question paper of Multiple Choice Question (MCQ) and each paper will be of 100 marks. There will be no Negative Marking, the difficulty level will be at par with the JEE (Main) for Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry and the difficulty level for Biology will be at par with NEET. The questions will be mainly application-based.

The medium for examination shall be English / Marathi / Urdu for Physics, Chemistry and Biology. However, the Mathematics paper shall be only in English only. The option of medium/language of question paper, once exercised by the candidate, shall be irrevocable.

MHT CET Admit Card 2025: How to download

Candidates can follow the steps below to download the hall ticket.

1. Visit the official website of MAHACET at cetcell.mahacet.org.

2. Click on MHT CET Admit Card 2025 for PCM group link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed.

5. Check the admit card and download it.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The MHT-CET 2024 will be conducted by online mode (CBT-Computer Based Test) at almost all the district headquarters in the State of Maharashtra as well as at Capital Districts of the selected states outside Maharashtra like Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Delhi-NCR, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh depending on the availability of the candidates. For more related details candidates can check the official website of MAHACET.