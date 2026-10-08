National Testing Agency, NTA, has started the registration process for the Joint CSIR UGC NET December 2026. Candidates can apply online for the Joint CSIR-UGC NET Examination December 2026 through the official website of the Joint CSIR UGC NET at csirnet.nta.nic.in.

Joint CSIR UGC NET December 2026: Registration begins at csirnet.nta.nic.in, direct link to apply here

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The last date to apply is November 5, 2026. The last date to submit application with late fee is till November 9, 2026.

The correction window will open on November 10 and will close on November 12, 2026.

Direct link to apply for Joint CSIR UGC NET 2026

How to Apply

Those candidates who want to apply online can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of Joint CSIR UGC NET at csirnet.nta.nic.in. Click on Joint CSIR UGC NET December 2026 registration link available on the home page. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details. Click on submit and fill the application form. Make the payment of application fee. Click on submit and download the confirmation page. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

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The application fee is ₹1150/- for General category, ₹600/- for General-EWS/OBC(NCL) category and ₹325/- for SC/ST/PwD/PwBD/ Third Gender category. Late fee is ₹500/-.

Pay prescribed fee through Net Banking / Debit Card / Credit Card or UPI and keep the proof of payment (fees paid) for future reference. Processing charges and GST as applicable are chargeable to the candidates (in addition to the examination fees) by the concerned Bank/Payment Gateway Integrator.

Joint CSIR-UGC NET is a test to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for ‘award of Junior Research Fellowship and appointment as Assistant Professor’, ‘appointment as Assistant Professor and admission to Ph.D.’ and ‘admission to Ph.D. only’ in Indian universities and colleges.

About the exam

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The Joint CSIR-UGC NET Examination December-2026 exam will be held on December 19, 22 and 27, 2026. The exam will be held in two shifts- first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm.

The Examinations will be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode. The Test will consist of three parts. All the parts will consist of objective-type, multiple-choice questions. There will be no break between papers.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of Joint CSIR UGC NET.

Official Notice Here