Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / KEAM 2022 registration ends today, apply at cee.kerala.gov.in, direct link here
competitive exams

KEAM 2022 registration ends today, apply at cee.kerala.gov.in, direct link here

The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) Kerala will close the KEAM 2022 registration process today, May 10
KEAM 2022 registration ends today, apply at cee.kerala.gov.in, direct link here(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Published on May 10, 2022 02:23 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

The online application process for KEAM 2022 entrance examination will end on May 10, 2022 at 5 pm. Candidates can submit their application at the official website of Commissioner of Entrance Examinations (CEE) at www.cee.kerala.gov.in.

The KEAM 2022 Engineering/Pharmacy entrance exam will be conducted on July 3, 2022

Direct link to apply

KEAM is conducted for admission to Engineering, Architecture, Pharmacy, Medical (MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BHMS, BSMS, BUMS) and Medical Allied (Agriculture, Forestry, Veterinary, Fisheries , Climate Change & Environmental Science , Co-operation & Banking, etc.) courses.

KEAM 2022: Know how to apply

Visit the official website of KEAM at www.cee.kerala.gov.in

On the homepage click on the ‘KEAM 2022 - Online Application’

Next, click on registration link

Register and fill the application form pay the application fee

Submit the application form

Take print out for future use.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
keam
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP