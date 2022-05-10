KEAM 2022 registration ends today, apply at cee.kerala.gov.in, direct link here

The online application process for KEAM 2022 entrance examination will end on May 10, 2022 at 5 pm. Candidates can submit their application at the official website of Commissioner of Entrance Examinations (CEE) at www.cee.kerala.gov.in.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The KEAM 2022 Engineering/Pharmacy entrance exam will be conducted on July 3, 2022

Direct link to apply

KEAM is conducted for admission to Engineering, Architecture, Pharmacy, Medical (MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BHMS, BSMS, BUMS) and Medical Allied (Agriculture, Forestry, Veterinary, Fisheries , Climate Change & Environmental Science , Co-operation & Banking, etc.) courses.

KEAM 2022: Know how to apply

Visit the official website of KEAM at www.cee.kerala.gov.in

On the homepage click on the ‘KEAM 2022 - Online Application’

Next, click on registration link

Register and fill the application form pay the application fee

Submit the application form

Take print out for future use.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON