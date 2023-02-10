LIC AAO Prelims Call Letter 2023 released, know how to download

Life Insurance Corporation of India has released the LIC AAO Prelims Call Letter 2023. The Assistant Administrative Officers (Generalist) preliminary exam admit card is available on the official site of LIC at licindia.in.

The preliminary examination will take place between February 17 and 20, 2023. There will be three sections in the preliminary exam: English language, quantitative aptitude, and reasoning ability. There are 100 questions, and the maximum score is 70. The exam lasts for an hour.

Here's the direct link to download the admit card

LIC AAO Prelims Call Letter 2023: How to download admit card

Visit the official site of LIC at licindia.in.

Click on the careers link available on the home page.

Next, click on the “Recruitment of AAO(Generalist)-2023”

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download it.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.