Home / Education / Competitive Exams / MP PEB PAT admit card released, know how to download
competitive exams

MP PEB PAT admit card released, know how to download

  • MP PEB has released the PAT admit card on its website peb.mp.gov.in. The exam will be held on December 8.
MP PEB PAT admit card released, know how to download(Getty Images)
MP PEB PAT admit card released, know how to download(Getty Images)
Published on Nov 30, 2021 01:45 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The Pre-Agriculture Test (PAT) 2021 will be held on December 8 and the admit cards of all candidates who had successfully registered for the exam have been released by the exam conducting body, Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MP PEB) on its official website, peb.mp.gov.in.

MP PEB admit card

MP PEB admit card: Know how to download

  • Go to the official website of MP PEB, peb.mp.gov.in
  • Click on the PAT admit card link
  • Enter application number
  • Enter date of birth
  • Submit the details
  • Download the PAT admit card

“On the basis of the downloaded and printed admit card, the candidate can enter the examination center. Downloaded printout of the test admit card enables candidates to enter in the Examination Centre,” the Board has informed candidates.

This exam was earlier scheduled to be held on September 5 and 7 but was later postponed as the Board said that other exams have also been scheduled at the same exam centres where it had scheduled the PAT.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mp news admit card.
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 30, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out