National Testing Agency, NTA has released the NEET UG Admit Card 2025. Candidates who want to appear for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test can download the hall ticket through the official website of NTA NEET at neet.nta.nic.in. NEET UG Admit Card 2025 released at neet.nta.nic.in, download link here

The candidates can download the NEET UG 2025 admit card using their login credentials. Candidates can follow the steps below to download the hall ticket.

NEET UG Admit Card 2025: How to download

1. Visit the official website of NTA NEET at neet.nta.nic.in.

2. Click on NEET UG Admit Card 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed.

5. Check the admit card and download it.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

In case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading the admit card for NEET UG 2025, she/he may contact NTA at 011-40759000/011-69227700 or email at neetug2025@nta.ac.in.

The NEET UG examination will be held on May 4, 2025, in a single shift—from 2 pm to 5 pm. The Test pattern of NEET (UG)—2025 comprises Physics, Chemistry, and Biology (Botany and zoology).The question paper will consist of 180 compulsory questions that the candidates must attempt in 180 minutes.

The duration of the test would be three (03) hours. Compensatory time of one hour for examination of three hours (03:00 hrs) duration for PwBD Candidate [having a physical limitation to write] will be given, whether such candidate uses the facility of Scribe or not. The NEET (UG) -2025 is being conducted in English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu.