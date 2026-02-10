RRB NTPC UG Admit Card 2026 released for typing test, download link here

The Railway Recruitment Board has released the RRB NTPC UG Admit Card 2026 for the typing test. Candidates who will appear for the computer-based typing skill test can download the hall ticket through the official website of the regional RRBs.

The CBTST for Shortlisted candidates on the basis of the 2nd Stage Computer-Based Test (CBT-II) is tentatively scheduled on February 13, 2026. The typing skill test will be held for Accounts Clerk cum Typist and Junior Clerk cum Typist posts.

The typing test is qualifying in nature. The marks will be added to make the merit list. The candidates should be able to type 30 words per minute (WPM) in English or 25 WPM in Hindi on Personal Computer only without editing tools and spell check facility.

RRB NTPC UG Admit Card 2026: How to download typing test hall ticket Those candidates who will appear for the exam can follow the steps to download the hall ticket.

1. Visit the official website of regional RRBs.

2. Click on RRB NTPC link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to click on typing test link.

4. Again a new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

5. Click on submit and your hall ticket will be displayed.

6. Check the hall ticket and download it.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of RRBs.