SBI CBO 2022 interview letter released at sbi.co.in, get link to download

State Bank of India (SBI) has released the interview call letter for the post of Circle Based Officer (CBO). Candidates can download the interview call letter from the official website at sbi.co.in. Candidates who have qualified for the interview can download their interview letter from the official website at sbi.co.in till February 17, 2023. The SBI CBO result was announced on January 30.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1422 vacancies, of which, 1400 are regular vacancies and 22 are backlog vacancies.



Here's the direct link to download the call letter

SBO CBO 2022 interview call letter: How to download

Visit SBI’s career page at sbi.co.in/web/careers

On the homepage, click on “DOWNLOAD INTERVIEW CALL LETTER” under the CBO post link

Key in your login details and submit

Check and download the interview call letter

Take a printout for future reference